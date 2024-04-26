Fashion
Pacsun amps up festival season fashion with live performances
Last week, Pacsun has set the stage for the spring and summer concert season with its latest chapter of musical co-creation. Building on its dynamic festival campaign, Pacsun unveiled a wave of live, intimate performances featuring the talented artists of the Pacsun Collective at flagship stores in Soho and Downtown Los Angeles.
It was a moment for the Pacsun audience to connect and enjoy the music, capturing Abriel And Ronnie Watts in Soho and Akoya And Michael J. Woods in DTLA. Outfitted in fresh Pasun clothing, the talents created their own looks, showcasing their unique aesthetic and personal expression. The event reinforced the brand's identity as a dynamic intersection of art and creativity, highlighting the Pacsun style through their music, while the artists seamlessly conveyed their musical spirit through the Pacsun fashion.
Young artists from DTLA sported streetwear looks with Pacsun light indigo cargo jeans And Olive canvas pantsTHE PacSun Radical Muscle T-Shirtand the instruction ends like the QUIET GOLF Bull Bark Camo Denim Jacket. The artists who performed in Soho vibrated Met x PacSun landscape maxi dress with a Vintage buckle belt superimposed on top and a PS Basics Scoop Reservoir associated with Pacsuns virus Loose low-rise jeans.
New Pacsun Men's And Women's clothing and accessories are available now, many selected for the concert season.
Pacsun has once again brought the four stars of its Festival 2024 campaign to the forefront to kick off what will be an ongoing effort by Pacsun to reinforce music as a key pillar of the brand identity. The captivating performances are available on Pacsun YouTube and were streamed live on TikTok to generate excitement from coast to coast, invite new audiences to the brand, and unite the Pacsun community in a unique celebration of music and fashion.
Pacsun continually seeks creative ways to engage with music enthusiasts and expand its presence in the music sphere. The Pacsun Collective is a direct pathway to building community and showcasing local talent digitally and IRL. Looking ahead, Pacsun will transform its flagship stores to foster a lively co-creation environment with more musical performances throughout the year. Pacun's influence extends far beyond fashion, and the brand will continue to be a cultural force through the inclusion of young creatives in its upcoming summer and fall campaigns.
It’s been rewarding to co-create with talented members of our community and learn through their lens,” said Calli Perez, creative director at Pacun. Pacsun continues to work towards a future where our consumers play an important role in the brand's creative process. It’s special to see how they bring the campaigns to life.
Pacsun invites young creatives to join us The Pacsun Collective for a chance to be featured in upcoming campaigns by submitting them to [email protected].
