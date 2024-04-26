What is Tashi Duncan's GOAT doing? Serena Williams reviews Challengers for Vogue





This review contains spoilers for Challengers. I saw Challengers a few weeks ago now, before a Zoom call with Zendaya for her May cover story, and a few things about it stuck with me. One is just the talent of the actorsWow. If they had started playing tennis earlier, they could have gone on tour. I would have been in trouble. Tennis movies are incredibly difficult to make, but Zendaya was GOOD, as did Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Yes, I could tell when the ball was added to the post, but it was still impressive. It really speaks to how seriously they all took their training and how they took care to portray the world of tennis in the right way. I admit that I found Zendaya's character, Tashi, who plays in juniors before going to Stanford, getting injured, and ultimately training Art (Faist), her husband, who is quite tough to take. Tashi was just mean, for lack of a better word. But it's true that when you're really competitive, you have to make difficult decisions, including in your love life. You need to find someone who truly understands your mind. At first it was Patrick (OConnor), Arts' best friend, but Pat didn't take tennis seriously enough. (I wasn't like Tashi, but I was definitely tough at that point in my life.) Her love triangle with them was complicated, but it served the story, and I think Zendaya captured it very well. the tensions of his character. I also think it's a good sign when a performance gets under your skin like that. Pat definitely seemed real to me; I've seen guys like that before. The tour is tough in general, but let me tell you, the men's Challengers Tour that Art and Patrick are playing before hopefully qualifying for the US Open is crazy. You end up in random countries, in the middle of nowhere, and have to stay in a hostel. And, like Pat, there are players who really struggle and sometimes end up living in their car. I also recognized Art. Many male tennis players Really rely on their wives and girlfriends. Just look at someone like Roger Federer: he used to hit with his wife, Mirka, and they were like glue. You see it so much in men's tennis, especially with players who are doing really well, but I was like that too. If you're at the top, no one talks to you. You are so alone that you end up being really dependent on your team and their opinions. And, I mean, I was codependent with Venus at first, worse than Art was with Tashi. She was my support system. So it's interesting that the film was able to capture some of that experience.

