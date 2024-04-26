Why the Emily Blunts turnip dress is part of a fashion tradition





Turnips, radishes, potatoes This isn't the start of Emily Blunt's shopping list, but rather the items that appeared everywhere in her latest red carpet outfit. At the Paris premiere of the film The Fall Guy, in which she stars, Blunt literally represented the image of health in a Loewe fall-winter 2024 shirt and balloon pants sprinkled with root vegetables. And while radishes are rarely seen on the red carpet, fashion has been committed to making sure we get our greens these days. In 2022, the Danish brand Ganni launched a short-lived growth market to celebrate their naturally dyed denim collaboration with Levis; where shoppers could browse fresh beets alongside a mineral-hued maxi dress in the same hue. For Spring-Summer 2020, New York brand Collina Strada not only tomatoes printed on pants, but also a recreation of an entire farmers market booth for their NYFW show, complete with donated produce that attendees were encouraged to take home after the show. And at Loewe, creative director Jonathon Anderson didn't stop at Blunt's potato-splattered two-piece. The collection, launched in March, also included a hand beaded purse shaped like a bunch of asparagus. Is another micro-trend fading fast, perhaps the autumn of the greengrocers, as Guardians fashion editor Jess Cartner-Morley puts it. written last Octoberr? Or is the recent rise in artichoke-printed clothing part of a long-standing fashion tradition? And should we, as one food academic on TikTok claims, view these turnips more as tea leaves spelling out a message about the future of climate change and global food security? As prices rise around the world, particularly fresh foods and out-of-season fruits and vegetables are becoming a luxury for many. According to a 2022 report from the Feeding America food bank network, one in six people in the United States turned to food banks in 2021. Much like pineapples in the 17th century, certain products are beginning to embody aspiration. Where once influencers filmed clothes shopping, many now also record themselves unpacking their grocery store, sometimes in full excitement. millions of views on TikTok. An academic studying food insecurity at Northwestern University has adopted the app, drawing parallels between the crisis and fashion's penchant for food-themed outfits. Luxury fashion houses are increasingly including food and grocery-adjacent items this season because food is a luxury category, a master's student wrote. @kfesteryga. And while we're seeing more food-themed fashion on the runways and in retail stores, the reality is that edible designs are far from new. In fact, Hubert de Givenchy was one of the first designers to marry cooking and couture in 1953 when he designed a dress embroidered with tomato slices on a salt-white fabric. Forty years later, Cynthia Rowley printed a cornfield on a mini dress, while in 2004 Phoebe Philo went bananas for her Spring-Summer collection at Cline covering fruit dresses and leotards. Dolce & Gabbana has also long taken inspiration from the fresh section. During Milan Fashion Week in 2011, the Italian house presented bustiers, long skirts and tailored jackets covered in eggplants, onions and peppers. JW Anderson who is no stranger to serving a selection of dishes in his clothes, from crochet radishes to clusters of grapes And lemons is more interested in making people laugh than making them hungry. I like this idea of ​​humor in clothes, he told Vogue in 2021. Squash on jeans. A peach in the middle of a sweater. Something that makes you smile.

