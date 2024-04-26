North Carolina student lands national fashion collaboration

GREENSBORO, N.C., native is living out his childhood dream of seeing his clothing designs sold in stores across the country.

Jewel Moser graduated in late 2023

She won a design competition for Belk's premier brand, Crown & Ivy, for their 10th anniversary collection.

Moser says the collection arrived in March and many pieces were already sold out

The Tar Heel State offers many fashion and textile programs for students looking to make their mark in the fashion world, including Agricultural College and North Carolina State Technical University . NC A&T is one of two HBCU schools in the state to offer a fashion program.

Jewel Moser, 2023 school graduate fashion merchandising and design program, says she first came to college to study marketing. Thinking about the fashion kits she played with as a child, she quickly merged with fashion.

“I think it’s truly the most amazing decision I’ve ever made because it’s allowed me to have opportunities like this to design and design for fashion shows and for schools” , Moser said.

Jewel Moser looking at her creations. (Spectrum News 1/Sydney McCoy)

NC A&T offers students numerous opportunities to intern and connect with major companies.

Currently, the HBCU is partnering with Tiffany & Co. in a multi-year agreement to bring Talks of tenacitya design and marketing lecture series with Harlems Fashion Row.

Recently, interns from the school have been placed at Tory Burch, Bloomingdales Cartier, Hanesbrands, The Childrens Place and many others.

Myself and many other students who have had these opportunities at university or just after graduating to enter the workforce and enter the industry, we are really confident and have really good support and a really good understanding of the skills, all of your professional development, everything you need to really be successful, Moser said.

Moser decided it was his turn to apply for his own partnership in 2022, applying for the first Belk Crown Worthy Celebration University Design Competition. The competition is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 10th anniversary collection of Belks' premier private label, Crown & Ivy.

Jewel Moser and her mother at a Belk store with her Jewel Moser x Crown & Ivy collection. (Bijou Moser)

I was so nervous, and we had 30 days and I waited the last two days and I was like, 'OK, I have to do this.' And so, I stayed up for two days straight drawing, making all my drawings, Moser said.

The merchandising and design student beat out about 200 applicants, mostly from HBCUs, for the chance to intern at Belks headquarters in Charlotte last summer, designing his own collection with Crown & Ivy for the spring 2024 collection.

I have so much more confidence now, especially since I graduated and can now see my clothes in almost every Belk store. It really boosted my confidence as a designer, Moser said.

The Winston-Salem native says she draws inspiration from her life for her design and wanted something that would match her and her mother's aesthetic.

I just wanted you to feel really comfortable and confident and ready to take on the day, while still remaining very light and airy since it's a summer/spring collection, Moser said.

Moser used a photo of a North Carolina sunset as inspiration and the color palettes of her collection, which launched in March.

It just proves that if you work, if you really work on your skills and follow your dreams, anything can happen, Moser said.

Many pieces are already sold out across the country.

She will be heading to Philadelphia this summer to intern at Antrhopologie as a dress and soft fabric design intern.

I really want to thank Belk, my teacher, everyone who was involved in this process, my mother, my family, for supporting me and supporting the collection and really believing in me and seeing everything I could do, Moser said.

She hopes to one day have her own brand and encourages anyone interested in fashion to pursue their dream.