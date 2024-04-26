Strut your stuff: GC students hold a fashion show | News
J.ade Bivens, a sophomore at Georgetown College, brought her fashion vision to life Wednesday night for Rework the Runway as 19 models took the stage to showcase 82 looks in the John L. Hill Chapel.
Bivens always wanted to surround herself with fashion, whether as a model, designer or simply following trends, she said. For her, fashion is about individual style.
Once I got (to Georgetown College), the campus is so small and I knew there would be so much to do here, Bivens said. This is such a great opportunity. I saw that I wanted to do something new for the campus. There are a lot of traditional events happening here, but I wanted to create something different.
Bivens grew up in Louisville and considers the city's boldness an inspiration to her.
“I’m used to seeing such bold creativity and art exhibitions in Louisville,” she said. I was like, “Well, where is this here?” I just wanted to bring something here that showcased that creativity and fashion scene.
Bivens, along with her brother, developed ideas and looks, she said.
We both grew up visually creative, Bivens said. We've always done this since we were little. There are all these drawings, graphics and all the characters that he drew in his sketchbook.
William Parris, with Uniqueness Unlimited, ran the show teaching students proper steps, pivots and encouraging self-confidence.
Lukas Welsh, a student and model for the show, enjoyed the preparation and practice leading up to the night of the show, he said.
You always get your adrenaline pumping and then you go on stage and the first time you notice you're so embarrassed, you notice everything you're doing, and then eventually, as the shows go on, you walk out , it's really getting smooth, Welsh. said. You get into the groove.
Seeing the spectacle from preparation to completion is truly rewarding, he said. Welsh even had the opportunity to pose in upcoming shows with Uniqueness Unlimited.
Parris influenced Bevins and shaped the look of the show, she said.
Mr. William Parris, he changed my vision of what a show could be, Bivens said. I didn't know there could be all these routines, the doubles, the setup. I always thought it was going to be, we go down, we come back, we go down, but he completely reshaped my idea of what it could be.
Parris wanted to make sure everyone's personality came through, he said.
I just styled it a little more so it wasn't just the basic walk, Parris said. Let each of your personality(ies) express themselves.
Self-expression leads to self-confidence, he said.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos