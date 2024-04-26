Get your fashion fix the eco-friendly way with our latest buying guide

This week, we're putting brands that care so much about the environment on your radar, via our latest shopping guide. From Diesel's range of eco-friendly jeans to Fussy reusable deodorants and second-hand vintage pieces available at Known Source, we've rounded up the brands that are doing the most when it comes to sustainability. The reality is that your shopping habits don't have to break the bank Or harm the environment: keep reading to find out how.

Hckels Organic + Energizing Shampoo – $30.00 / $38.00

Hckels is a brand that knows how to take care of you as much as the environment. On the one hand, seaweed is used as the base for all Hckels products – including its Bio + Energiser shampoo which aims to hydrate and refresh your hair – but it's not just any seaweed: it's harvested on the beach a few steps from the brand's stores. Margate, making it a fully sustainable source. From the brand's use of natural resource waste in its products to its fully recyclable or compostable packaging, Hckels celebrates Earth Day every day, and you can too.

Gray non-black Raglan Jacket – $180.00 / $256.00

No is a minimalist denim brand whose philosophy is to have minimal impact on the environment. Its materials are sustainable, made from 50% certified organic cotton and 50% recycled cotton, and are created without the use of toxic chemicals or GMOs. Given its efforts to reduce waste, produce responsibly, protect animal welfare and think ahead, non-denim pieces are ones you can happily wear.

Diesel 2001 D-Macro 09i20 straight jeans – $230.00 / $288.00

DieselNew five-part documentary mini-series takes fans of the Behind the Denim brand a closer look at the full lifecycle of its pieces, showing viewers the reality behind Diesel's sustainable denim production initiative . The documentary series aims to reveal the truth about denim production at Diesel through a sustainable lens and answers questions like: Is sustainability sexy? What is a sustainability ambassador? And does anyone know what circularity actually means? Discover Diesel's first installment of the Behind the Denim series hereand shop sustainable Diesel denim below.

Vintage Prada Luna Rossa jacket from known source – $495.00 / $620.00

Known source is building a grassroots ecosystem by enabling sellers to give new life to used clothing through resale. It is selected, handpicked and based on quality products that are built to last, meaning you can be sure that the second-hand product you buy will outlast your wardrobe, no matter how many times where it was carried. From jackets to jeans to handbags, Known Source has a wide variety of clothing and accessories to choose from, including this one. archive Prada jacket. Check website NOW.

Limited Edition Fussy x Parma Violets Natural Deodorant – $15.00/$19.00

picky is a deodorant brand that makes a difference, through the life cycle of its reusable cases. Indeed, the Fussy natural deodorant box is designed to be kept for life, thus saving the planet from more than 250 single-use plastic deodorants over its lifespan. You can start your collection with the Violettes de Parme perfume, before venturing into all the Fussys scented refills.

101% caramel draped windbreaker – $261.00 / $328.00

All 101%The products are sustainably made, but its draped windbreakers are perhaps among the most iconic. Made from 75% recycled nylon and 25% elastane, the 101% windbreaker fabrics are water-repellent, anti-static and made from GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified recycled yarns. Be sure to grab a piece now and feel good about staying dry this spring.

Recycled Timex Legacy Ocean Watch – $130.00/$163.00

THE Timex The Waterbury Ocean collection is unique because it is made entirely from recycled ocean plastic. For example, the Timex Legacy Ocean watch runs on solar energy and was made from plastic discarded by fishermen along the coasts. It doesn't get much more environmentally conscious than this.

Making history. Seed Bomber Iron Black Wonky-Wear – 1,125.00 / $1,410.00

Making history. has become known for its eco-friendly designs, but this Seed Bomber from the brand is a fan favorite. Made from 100% organic cotton, hand-knit and featuring a naturally hand-dyed patchwork lining, this reversible bomber jacket is a spring/summer essential that won't make you feel guilty about the environment.

Stella McCartney Frayme Whipstitch Tote Bag – $1,593.00 / $1,995.00

Stella McCartneyThe S Frayme Whipstitch Tote Bag is sleek, elevated and luxurious. But it's made from its consciously designed vegan Shaggy Deer fabric using recycled materials, meaning you can rest easy knowing it's cruelty-free and eco-friendly. Incorporating UPPEAL, a vegan alternative to animal leather sourced from apple waste, the bag is as eco-friendly as it is iconic.

Gala Linda Knit Dress – $214.00 / $269.00

Gala uses recycled and low-impact textiles to create sustainably made, eco-friendly clothing. For example, her knitted black dress is made from sustainable Lenzing Ecovero viscose and is made in small workshops based in Italy, Lithuania and Belarus that combine traditional craftsmanship with French know-how.

