Daughter Wears Mom's Ball Gown Again for Her Prom (Exclusive)





During a move last year, Vanessa Rivas came across a shoebox in her garage. The 18-year-old opened it, not sure what to expect, and found a shimmering gold dress nestled inside. Intrigued by the dress, Vanessa, then a student in Birmingham, Alabama, immediately contacted her mother, Laura Rivas, to inquire about its owner. “'Oh, that's my senior prom dress,'” Vanessa tells PEOPLE exclusively about her mom's reaction. At that moment, Vanessa decided to try on the dress that her mother had purchased from the Lillie Rubin clothing company, and to her surprise, it fit her perfectly. Inspired by the story of the dress, she made a decision. “I was like, you know what? I'm going to save this for my prom because my mom wore it to her prom, and I just moved to the same school that she graduated from in 2000. That would be perfect,” Vanessa explains. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. With her prom approaching, Vanessa decided to keep the final reveal from her mother until the day of the prom. The only people she talked to about wearing her mother's old dress again were her grandmother, her brother, and her twin sister, Valerie. Then on Saturday, April 13, Vanessa put on the dress, did her hair and makeup for the ball, and filmed her mother's reaction. She uploaded the video to Tic Tacwhich went viral and garnered over 29.4 million views. “She started crying… when I walked over to show her,” Vanessa said of the revelation. “For me, honestly, it was just a full circle moment. It made me so happy to be able to share this special memory with my mother and to feel so healthy. I felt so happy that she can trust me enough and love me,” she continues. Vanessa Rivas, her twin sister Valerie Rivas and their mom Laura Rivas take a photo together on prom day.

Valerie Rivas

Looking back on her decision, Vanessa says she's happy to have made her mother smile by wearing the dress again. Another surprise, her mother gave her the dress to keep. “She was like, well, now that you've worn it, you have to keep it in the family. I was like, maybe my daughter will wear it to her prom one day,” she says.

