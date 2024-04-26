EU tightens security rules for Chinese fashion retailer Shein

The European Union on Friday added China-founded online retailer Shein to its list of digital companies large enough to be subject to tougher security restrictions.

The company joins Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube in a list of 23 “very large online platforms”, which have more than 45 million monthly active users in the European Union.

From the end of August, four months after its appointment, Shein will have to apply the stricter rules of the Digital Services Act, DSA, one of the EU's landmark new laws against online platforms.

These include measures aimed at “protecting consumers against the purchase of dangerous or illegal products, with particular emphasis on preventing the sale and distribution of products likely to harm minors”, the Commission said. European.

Shein said it has around 108 million monthly active users across the 27 EU countries.

Reacting to the announcement, Shein said it would comply with the rules.

“We share the Commission's ambition to ensure that EU consumers can shop online with peace of mind, and we are committed to playing our part,” said Leonard Lin, Global Head of Business public at Shein.

Beyond the EU, Shein has faced intense criticism with a long litany of accusations ranging from alleged exploitation of its factory workers with low wages to promoting hyperconsumption to damage caused to the environment.

Brussels has deployed its legal forces against the world's biggest digital platforms, launching investigations against TikTok, X and Chinese retailer AliExpress.

Another Chinese shopping app, Temu, is expected to be added to the EU list after announcing in April that it had around 75 million monthly active users after entering the European market a year ago.

Under the DSA, platforms must assess the specific risks posed to the rights and security of Europeans by the content they publish – or the products on sale in the case of online marketplaces like Amazon and Shein – and submit a report to regulators.

They must also provide, at their own expense, an external audit once a year to verify that they are complying with the rules.

The largest platforms are also subject to increased transparency, with the obligation to give access to their data to researchers approved by Brussels.

Taking on Chinese technology

The EU has taken tougher measures against Chinese companies in recent months.

Popular video-sharing app TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has come under scrutiny in the EU and beyond.

As it faces a ban in the United States, TikTok is the subject of two investigations by the European Commission for alleged harm to minors.

TikTok suspended its rewards program on its Lite spinoff app on Wednesday after the commission launched an investigation into its possible addictive features.

Brussels has also not hesitated to use its trade weapons against China despite the anger of Beijing, which accuses the EU of protectionism.

On Wednesday, the EU announced an investigation into the Chinese medical device market as Brussels attacks Beijing over subsidies for green technologies suspected of undermining fair competition.

This follows other investigations in recent months into Chinese wind turbine suppliers, solar panel makers, subsidies for trains and electric cars.