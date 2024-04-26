Dua Lipa wore a sheer lace Chanel dress to the Time100 Gala





On Thursday, ELLE 2024 Music Issue cover star Dua Lipa attended the Time100 Gala in a custom Chanel dress. The sheer dress had long sleeves and a plunging neckline and was embroidered with crystals. In the center of the bodice, there was a signature Chanel black bow, with an elegant white brooch in the center. There was also a cutout on her belly button to reveal her piercing. Taylor Hill//Getty Images Lipa later revealed the inspiration behind the dress on her Instagram Story. She shared a black and white photo of Jane Birkin in a similar clothing style, which she wore to the Gala des Syndicats d'Artistes in Paris on the exact date 55 years ago, April 25, 1969. My inspiration for last night's dress, she captioned the photo. Keystone-France//Getty Images Lipa has been recognized as one of Times most influential people in the world. Not only did she attend the prestigious event, but she also performed. For the event, she kept her accessories minimal, adding only delicate silver rings and a thin necklace with matching earrings. Her burgundy hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders. Cindy Ord//Getty Images On the red carpet, Lipa posed with fellow actress Fantasia Barrino, who was one of ELLE's 2023 Women in Hollywood. Barrino wore a long-sleeved, open-back gloved dress made entirely of black sequins. She teamed the look with a matching scarf. Kristina Bumphrey//Getty Images In Lipa's interview for ELLE's Music Issue, she talked about her upcoming album, Radical optimismwhich comes out on May 3. The record as a whole is more mature, she shared. I'm definitely not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. I have grown and learned so much by taking things as they come, without seeing anything as bad or as a setback. It involves a lot of growth and understanding of myself, knowing my worth, whether in business, love or friendship. I'm just a different person, so of course this record will be different, Lipa added. I have different thoughts, wants, needs and perspectives. I did a 180 on myself. I feel the most confident at this point in my life.

