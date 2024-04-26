Tremaine Emory on his tenure at Supreme, his health and what's next





Meanwhile, he is recovering from an aortic aneurysm in October 2022 that put him in the hospital for two and a half months, and occurred around the same time he was attacked on social media by Ye (fka Kanye West), his former employer, for daring to publicly denounce his antics during the White Lives Matter era. For Mr. Emory, whose natural disposition tends toward the ruminative and patient, and who for much of the 2010s served as creative consort to Mr. West and Frank Ocean, among others, while s fulfilment as a clothing designer following the path blazed by his close friend Virgil Abloh, the attention has been dizzying and disorienting, without being entirely destabilizing. It's purgatory, because you can't do what you want to do as a black man in America, he said in early March of these tug-of-wars over who can direct the black narrative in fashion, and where. You work within the confines of what white culture as a whole wants you to do, and also what black culture as a whole expects you to do. Rather than avoiding difficult conversations, Mr. Emory leans in. He was speaking in Denim Tears' still-spartan office on Manhattan's West Broadway, around the corner from its first permanent retail space, African Diaspora Goods, which sells its brand alongside a 2,000-pound collection of history of African art, which will ultimately function as a kind of loan-free research library. Denim Tears is currently best known for the cotton crown pattern that Mr. Emory began applying to vintage Levis jeans in 2020, originally as a limited release that felt more like an artistic intervention than a sartorial one , and subsequently much more widely on jeans, caps and tracksuits. The goal was discursive, to highlight the product of slave labor and make it manifest on the product itself. Over the last year in particular, the crown has become one of the most recognizable, ubiquitous, and now widely pirated logos in streetwear. That means the speech is spreading, Mr. Emory said. Part of Mr. Emory's influence and power comes from the way he incorporates these reference points into easy-to-wear, everyday clothing like jeans, hoodies and T-shirts. It’s a beautifully utilitarian approach, said the fashion designer Andre Walker, a close friend of Mr. Emorys.

