The intersection of sports and fashion has never been more popular, and last year many eyes were on the NFL in particular. Super Bowl 2024 saw Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Isiah Pacheco and more appear in eye-catching looks, including blinged-out Amiri ensembles and oversized Birkin bags. The 2024 NFL Draft class proved to be just as stylish in this year's draft, which kicked off last night in Detroit.

Number one choice, Caleb Williams, was not only the first-round favorite among NFL teams, but also the number one in our hearts as he made his NFL debut in a custom navy Chrome Hearts suit that featured the the brand's iconic crosses in a shimmering metallic silver. (Williams also made sure his manicure game was up to par for the moment he would inevitably hold up his Chicago Bears jersey for millions to see on national television.) Rome Odunze, another new member of the Chicago Bears, also arrived dressed to impress for the big one. night in the Motor City. The wide receiver wore a classic black two-piece from Boss. He chose to keep the suit minimal and leave his bling And his playing card socks will be the star of the cup.

Linebacker Dallas Turner championed the color last night with a mint green suit that he paired with a pair of comfortable sneakers. Gold accents accompanied her outfits; as a first-round pick, Turner aimed solely for gold, a team color for the Minnesota Vikings, who will play for the upcoming season.

Jewelry has proven to be one of players' favorite ways to show off their style preferences this season, with JC Latham wearing the first brooches on his suit and Malik Nabers wearing an iced-out Leek chain to accompany their tailoring.

Below, check out all the best-dressed people in the 2024 NFL Draft.