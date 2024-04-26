Connect with us

Anthropologie has over 1,400 dresses for spring and summer, 20 of which are worth your money

As someone who almost exclusively wears dresses during the warmer months, I can tell you that Anthropology offers some of the best spring and summer dresses. In addition to his famous Somerset Collection, the retailer has more than 1,400 dresses on rotation, many of which would be suitable for summer weddings, Mother's Day get-togethers and more. If I could afford it, all 1,400 would be at my disposal, but alas, money (and storage space) gets in the way of that dream.

If your love for dresses follows suit, I think you'll enjoy the following. I've rounded up 20 particularly dreamy Anthropologie styles that deserve a place in your wardrobe, starting with the oh-so-chic The Somerset long dress: shirt dress edition. To shop the edit, scroll below.

An adult version of the iconic Anthropologie Somerset long dressThis shirt dress is perfect for those who love classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or with a little more coverage across the chest.

The shirt dress comes in four colors, white, pink, brown and navy, and features the same flattering smocked waistline that made its sister dress so popular.

The latest arrival at Anthropologie, the shirt dress has only received a few reviews; however, early adopters call it “fun and girly”, with one reviewer calling it “Somerset's favorite so far”.

Below, I've rounded up some of Anthropologie's best dresses for spring and summer 2024, including a few more from the Somerset collection you won't want to miss. To shop the edit, scroll below.

How pretty is this cotton and silk long sleeve maxi dress? Buy it in two prints.

A tried-and-true classic, Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress has received hundreds of five-star reviews.

This “very colorful” dress goes well with the terrace season.

This butterfly-print button-down dress is “flattering” and “whimsical,” according to shoppers.

This pretty cotton maxi with puff sleeves has a flattering smocked waist.

This gorgeous puff sleeve midi dress comes in four designs for spring and summer.

Shop this lightweight, short-sleeved tunic mini dress available in seven prints and colors for spring.

This mini is a “gorgeous spring dress,” according to one shopper.

This Somerset halter is so “flattering” and “comfortable,” according to buyers. “The neutral color palette and material will make this an easy dress to wear for any occasion all summer long.”

I have no words. This gorgeous midi dress would be perfect for wedding season.

We predict this Somerset halter will be this season's must-have wedding guest dress.

Spring and summer weddings are on the horizon. Paint the town blue in this adorable midi.

This flirty babydoll mini dress comes in four must-have styles.

Shop this universally flattering maxi dress in two designs.

This chic little mini is a dream come true for beach days.

Reviewers promise that this zip-front midi is “very flattering and comfortable!” »

Reviewers call this a “very cute and flattering dress” for spring and summer. Buy it in two colors.

Dress this pink striped maxi up and down with heels or ballet flats.

This pretty high-neck mini is available in two colors: medium pink (pictured) and black.

