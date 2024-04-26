Anthropologie has over 1,400 dresses for spring and summer, 20 of which are worth your money

As someone who almost exclusively wears dresses during the warmer months, I can tell you that Anthropology offers some of the best spring and summer dresses. In addition to his famous Somerset Collection, the retailer has more than 1,400 dresses on rotation, many of which would be suitable for summer weddings, Mother's Day get-togethers and more. If I could afford it, all 1,400 would be at my disposal, but alas, money (and storage space) gets in the way of that dream.

If your love for dresses follows suit, I think you'll enjoy the following. I've rounded up 20 particularly dreamy Anthropologie styles that deserve a place in your wardrobe, starting with the oh-so-chic The Somerset long dress: shirt dress edition. To shop the edit, scroll below.

The Somerset long dress: shirt dress edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

An adult version of the iconic Anthropologie Somerset long dressThis shirt dress is perfect for those who love classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or with a little more coverage across the chest.

The shirt dress comes in four colors, white, pink, brown and navy, and features the same flattering smocked waistline that made its sister dress so popular.

The Somerset long dress: shirt dress edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

The latest arrival at Anthropologie, the shirt dress has only received a few reviews; however, early adopters call it “fun and girly”, with one reviewer calling it “Somerset's favorite so far”.

Below, I've rounded up some of Anthropologie's best dresses for spring and summer 2024, including a few more from the Somerset collection you won't want to miss. To shop the edit, scroll below.

By Anthropologie Long Sleeve Printed Maxi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

How pretty is this cotton and silk long sleeve maxi dress? Buy it in two prints.

The Somerset long dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

A tried-and-true classic, Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress has received hundreds of five-star reviews.

English Factory Long Sleeve Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This “very colorful” dress goes well with the terrace season.

The Katerina buttoned dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This butterfly-print button-down dress is “flattering” and “whimsical,” according to shoppers.

The Somerset puff-sleeved maxi dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty cotton maxi with puff sleeves has a flattering smocked waist.

Hutch Twist Front Print Dress with Puff Sleeves and Ruffled Hem

This gorgeous puff sleeve midi dress comes in four designs for spring and summer.

By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve A-Line Tunic Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Shop this lightweight, short-sleeved tunic mini dress available in seven prints and colors for spring.

Let Me Be V-Neck A-Line Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This mini is a “gorgeous spring dress,” according to one shopper.

The Somerset long dress: Halter poplin edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This Somerset halter is so “flattering” and “comfortable,” according to buyers. “The neutral color palette and material will make this an easy dress to wear for any occasion all summer long.”

Farm Rio sleeveless shell-tapestry midi dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

I have no words. This gorgeous midi dress would be perfect for wedding season.

The Somerset long dress: Halter edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

We predict this Somerset halter will be this season's must-have wedding guest dress.

The Peregrine midi dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Spring and summer weddings are on the horizon. Paint the town blue in this adorable midi.

Maeve printed babydoll mini dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This flirty babydoll mini dress comes in four must-have styles.

English Factory One-Shoulder A-Line Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Shop this universally flattering maxi dress in two designs.

Maeve Collared Short-Sleeve Mini Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This chic little mini is a dream come true for beach days.

The Tommie short-sleeve, zip-front smocked shirt dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Reviewers promise that this zip-front midi is “very flattering and comfortable!” »

ASTR The Label Midsummer Sweetheart Tiered Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Reviewers call this a “very cute and flattering dress” for spring and summer. Buy it in two colors.

English Factory Plus Striped Maxi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dress this pink striped maxi up and down with heels or ballet flats.

BHLDN Blair Stretch-Crepe Mock-Neck Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty high-neck mini is available in two colors: medium pink (pictured) and black.

