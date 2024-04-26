Fashion
The best spring fashion deals on Amazon this weekend
Whether you're looking for summer dresses, sandals, jeans, or sunglasses, Amazon has plenty of great spring fashion deals this weekend.
Just head to Amazon Deal Center and you will find women's clothing, shoes and accessories at deeply discounted prices. Pick up some comfy shorts for warmer weather, a new sports bra for the gym, or a flowy spring dress with pockets, all for as little as $15. A number of popular brands are also on sale, including Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Brooks and Adidas. The best part? Discounts go up to 57 percent this weekend.
Best Amazon Spring Fashion Deals
- Levi's Ribcage Ankle Straight Jean$41.99 (originally $79.50)
- Prettygarden ruffled bohemian maxi dress$38.39 (originally $60.99)
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoe$49.98 (originally $70)
- Calvin Klein – Modern cotton triangle bra$24.58 (originally $40)
- Anrabess high-waisted wide-leg linen pants$29.99 (originally $49.99)
- Steve Madden Skyler Flat Sandal$29.65 (originally $64.95)
- Flowy summer dress with pocket Elescat$19.19 (originally $29.99)
- Brooks Glycerin 20 neutral running shoe$99.95 (originally $160)
- Michael Kors Jan Cat Eye Sunglasses$42.08 (originally $99)
- The Gym People Longline Sports Bra$22.99 (originally $26.99)
- Fossil Rachel Handbag$110.77 (original $150)
- Lee Legendary 5 inch chino shorts$27.14 (originally $34.90)
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $42 (Save 47%)
A good pair of jeans is a must-have for any wardrobe. This pair of Levis features a high rise as well as a relaxed straight fit for the most comfortable and flattering fit. Plus, the ankle length is ideal for spring, so it will pair well with casual sandals or sneakers. Available in a variety of washes and colors, the jeans are available in sizes 20 to 32, as well as plus sizes.
These Levis jeans have racked up over 5,100 five-star ratings. They are very flattering and hug my body in all the right places, someone was deliriouswhile another describesThere's a perfect amount of stretch where you still get the true denim feel, but it gives just enough to be comfortable.
Prettygarden Boho Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39 (Save 37%)
Between the ruffled hem, airy A-line silhouette, and lightweight fabric, this summer dress is one of those wear-anywhere pieces that can easily be dressed up or down. The adjustable tie belt cinches your waist, while the deep V-neck features a convenient snap button closure for added coverage. Available in over 40 colors and prints, including a rainbow of solids and florals, the dress is available in sizes S to XXL.
More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, with the one who calls him feminine and beautiful. Another person confessedI love this dress so much that I bought four more in different colors!
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoe, $50 (Save 29%)
Discover the sneaker that is as beautiful as it is comfortable. With a trendy crossover elastic and lace-free slip-on design, it's stylish enough to wear for post-gym errands or even Sunday brunch. Yet the well-cushioned Cloudfoam sole and breathable integrated sock liner make it just as suitable for training as it is for long walks around town. Available in 40 colors as light pink, camouflageAnd metallic silvershoes are available in sizes 5 to 14.
With over 16,000 five-star ratings, these comfortable Adidas sneakers are a popular choice among shoppers. I'm regularly on my feet for more than 10 hours a day and I never have any problems with it, one person said. Another five-star reviewer wroteI get compliments every time I wear them.
Keep scrolling to check out the best Spring Fashion Sale on Amazon This weekend.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette, $25 (Save 39%)
Anrabess High-Rise Wide Leg Pants, $30 (Save 40%)
Steve Madden Skyler Flat Sandal, $30 (Save 54%)
Elescat Flowy Pocket Summer Dress, $19 (Save 29%)
Brooks Glycerin 20 Neutral Running Shoe, $100 (Save 38%)
Jan Michael Kors Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $42 (Save 57%)
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, $23 (Save 15%)
Fossil Rachel Satchel Handbag, $111 (Save 26%)
Lee Legendary 5-inch Chino Shorts, $28 (save 22%)

