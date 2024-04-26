Tennis-inspired fashion trend takes over

With Zendaya's latest tennis drama Challengers With the cinema and Wimbledon just around the corner, it's high time to invest in those tennis whites and prep your center court wardrobe with some seriously cute preppy cuts.

Yes, last week Google reported that searches for tenniscore had reached an all-time high. And that's no surprise, considering Zendaya herself has been serving (excuse the pun) some seriously impressive tennis-inspired obsessives on and off the red carpet while promoting her latest film, in which she plays professional tennis player turned coach, Tashi.

Special mentions have to go to the preppy Jacquemus polo dress and these Loewe tennis shoes, of course. So cute.

And even though we may not play real tennis in sequins and pleated maxi skirts, because a fashion team was somehow just there for all the style inspiration that the tenniscore trend brings (sorry, hardcore athletes). But if you want to learn more about gear you can seriously sweat in, you can check out our roundup of the best tennis outfits here.

But back to the trend… It's no secret that things have become a lot more preppy in the fashion world recently, thanks to brands like Miu Miu and Prada launching mini skirts, polo shirts and schoolgirl-inspired V-necks. -riders. And with the sun finally making an appearance here in the UK we're excited about all things summer fashion, the days where we can leave the house without a jacket and just throw on a little cropped cardigan are almost here, ppl.

But make no mistake, you don't need a luxury budget to take advantage of the tenniscore trend. Certainly not. In 2024, all of our favorite brands have also gotten into the retro athleisure vibe by introducing pleated skirts, logo-print sweatshirts and '80s tennis shoes in their latest spring/summer collections.

The key to making tenniscore look appropriate off the court? Wear pleated A-line mini skirts or skin-tight bike shorts with loose, oversized sweatshirts for a chic-casual look (just Google Hailey Bieber, or better yet, Princess Diana for some serious inspiration). And don't forget to invest in some knee-high tennis socks (the days of athletic socks are over my dear friends) to pair with your sporty sneakers.

And if you're not ready to seriously commit to the sports fashion scene and consider yourself more of a guest at Wimbledon than a tennis pro, just invest in more white pieces for your go-to wardrobe. summer. Whether it's a cute summer dress, a tank top or a playsuit. Better yet, add a little baseball cap to the mix for good measure.

Even if you want to get in on the tenniscore trend (well, play hard, sorry, stop), keep scrolling to see a list of the best tennis dresses, skirts, sweaters, and accessories to buy now…

The best tennis skirts Brandy Reformation linen skirt Lululemon Court Rival High Waisted Skirt Now 32% off Sporty & Rich Pleated striped stretch-jersey mini skirt Lululemon Varsity Pleated Tennis Skirt

The days when we dreaded putting on a play skirt for PE class are long gone. In fact, we now wear them to weekend brunches and picnics in the park, oh, how proud the PE teachers would be! To take advantage of the tenniscore trend, simply opt for something white and mini, or really lean into the sporty vibe with a cute pleated number from Sporty & Rich or Lululemon.

The best tennis dresses Tala DayFlex tennis dress Charmed Alo Yoga tennis dress Alo Yoga Tennis Club Knit Dress Sporty & Rich pleated tennis dress

If you thought tennis dresses were just for on-court action, think again. We love wearing ours with oversized denim jackets and XXL sunglasses when we're not sweating. Want something you can still train in? Opt for the sporty Talas number, this baby even comes with built-in shorts so you can fine-tune your serve without a worry in the world.

The best tennis sweaters Joules sweater with Tennis embroidery Sporty & Rich Crown printed cotton jersey polo shirt Reiss Brooke – Short polo shirt Now 59% off Adanola Sportswear Oversized Sweatshirt

A cute tennis sweater is probably the easiest way to dip your toes into the tenniscore aesthetic without feeling too sporty. You can simply add a retro sweatshirt to a basic white tank top and denim shorts this summer and instantly look the part. Extra style points go to pieces with a preppy polo collar and anything pastel.

The best tennis accessories Wilson Triniti Set of 3 Balls Astrid & Miyu tennis chain bracelet Wilson Tour Slam adult tennis racket

We couldn't do an overview of tenniscore without including this season's must-have jewelry: the tennis bracelet. Obviously, you don't need to break a sweat on the court to wear this sparkly piece, but we've thrown in some *appropriate* tennis gear (read: a racket and a set of balls) if you're feeling suitably performance-inspired by Zendaya.

See you on the ground!