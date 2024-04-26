Fashion prodigy Hoffman Estates makes prom dresses for classmates





This summer, senior Alex Waterman will travel to New York to attend the prestigious Parsons School of Design.

Hoffman Estates senior Alex Waterman is in high demand. The 17-year-old aspiring fashion designer has filled his portfolio with elaborate gowns for a New York design school and his classmates are talking about them wanting an “Alex Waterman Original” for the next prom. “Fashion, for me, is really like a vessel that represents authenticity in a certain sense, and I love that. I love it,” the Conant High School senior said. The teen first made waves when he showed up to last year's prom in an elaborate maroon, ostrich-feathered tuxedo he designed himself. But fashion design wasn't a passion he knew he had until he sat down at a sewing machine during his sophomore year. The following year, his designs covered every outfit in the class as he built his fashion portfolio. “I was finally able to sew and create, and really have that freedom,” he said. “I fell in love with it and said, 'This is what I'm doing until I die.' Sometimes Waterman sees a fabric he likes and needs several yards of it, leading to many packages at the family's doorstep. Her mother says a delivery will arrive at least once a day. The teenager serves coffee to pay for it all, adding that all the long days behind the coffee bar were worth it when he received the acceptance letter from a prestigious Parsons School of Design At New York. “Seeing that acceptance letter…I cried for a good 15 minutes, then I went to the bathroom and cried some more,” he said. As word circulated around the school that Waterman was heading east, students like Zelda Rosiles jumped at their last chance to have the prodigy draw something personal and unique. “Alex is going to go somewhere, and it will be really cool to say I have an original of Alex Waterman before he became like this big, famous guy,” she said. Waterman said he would work until the eleventh hour to fulfill all of his prom dress orders. After that, he heads to Springfield to showcase his designs at a fashion conference, and then to Parsons this summer.



