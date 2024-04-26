Fashion
10 steps to designing the perfect point of sale, according to Scotta 1985
Valencia, Spain – In a world increasingly dependent on digitalization, the question of the current relevance of physical stores arises. Still, many brands remain steadfast in their commitment to the in-person shopping landscape, with some emphasizing that physical retail brings many benefits to brands still investing in this sector.
Borja Vzquez, co-founder of menswear brand Scalpers, for example, told FashionUnited that while “the digital channel allows us to grow faster with less risk, being able to offer our entire offer in the same place, the physical channel allows us to consolidate the brand in a territory and know our consumers more directly.
And they are not alone. The sneaker brand Hoff has carried out a retail expansion plan with which it has added a total of 28 stores as well as 17 shop-in-shops located in the Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingls (and rising) to its network. Additionally, jewelry brand Pdpaola opened its first boutique in Marbella, bringing its total to 17 boutiques in its home country of Spain and 2,800 multi-brand outlets worldwide. However, for an opening to be successful, there are specific guidelines to follow.
At least that's what the team at Scotta 1985, the contemporary menswear brand founded in 2014, think. FashionUnited spoke with Adriana Mndez, Head of Retail and Project Management; Marta Magaa, head of marketing and innovation; and Joserra Murua, visual merchandising manager, to discover how to design the perfect point of sale.
Strategic location
For Adriana Mández, retail & project management manager, the main thing is to “carefully choose the location of the point of sale”. Finding the ideal location, not only in a city but also in a specific neighborhood or street, requires “an exhaustive analysis of the market, traffic and customer profile”.
Differentiated value proposition
If one wants to stand out in the market, Mández also highlighted that it would be essential to “strengthen the competitive advantage of the brand with a unique and differentiated value proposition”.
Team of trained advisors
The third step in the roadmap for any retail expansion is “to have a team of trained sales advisors who act as brand ambassadors,” Mndez added. It is not only essential to choose an excellent sales team, but also to invest in their training so that they truly represent the image and values of the brand.
Premium experience
The communion between online and offline channels remains at the heart of commercial strategy. The main thing is to offer a quality purchasing experience, whether in e-commerce or in-store. For Mndez, “providing customers with a premium experience is key.”
To achieve this, she suggests “listening to customers, making them feel welcome and resolving their doubts in a professional manner; as well as continuing to take care of the experience after the sale.”
Updated product mix
The style of Scotta 1985, for example, is classic but casual with a predominant taste for color applied to timeless basics such as jackets, polo shirts and shirts, where sustainable fabrics are increasingly used. From the retail manager's perspective, it is crucial to maintain a balance in the clothing proposition. “A mix that combines the continuity of bestsellers with new products” based on trends, which contribute “to keeping the image of the store updated and renewed”.
Knowledge of the target audience
Even though it may seem obvious, in the eyes of Marta Magaa, marketing & innovation manager, you must never lose the relationship with the consumer. “It is very important to know your target audience well in order to understand their needs and tastes,” she told FashionUnited.
In-store events and activities
To extend the shopping experience and extend the brand universe to the point of sale, Magaa recommends organizing events, workshops or in-store activities. “It’s an excellent way to offer a unique experience to customers and enhance the relationship with them,” she emphasized.
Loyalty program
Another key element to maintaining a long-term relationship with the public is undoubtedly “the implementation of a loyalty program to strengthen ties with customers, favoring repeat purchases”.
Personalization of experiences
Following this customer-centric vision, the strategy that makes the consumer a protagonist in the search to arouse emotions and establish a real connection, is that of offering personalized experiences based on their preferences and needs that contribute to their satisfaction, said the marketing manager. & innovation.
The store window always attracts everyone's attention
Despite the proliferation of social networks, windows remain an essential tool for interacting with the public. However, it is essential to think outside the box and use art as a source of inspiration. Additionally, a good intervention or artistic direction can break down the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds.
Just think of the giant inflatable by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in the Louis Vuitton boutique on the Champs Elysées in Paris and its instant virilization. For Joserra Murua, visual merchandising manager, “visual presentation is a crucial form of communication”. To have an effective impact, “it is essential to understand who we are targeting and convey a clear message through our visual actions,” she added. In this sense, the customer is at the heart of its strategies, which are based on three fundamental points:
This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing by: Rachel Douglass.
