Indigenous creativity takes center stage at Native Nations Fashion Night

As the fourth annual Native Nations Fashion Night approaches, designer Delina White offered some advice to MPR News.

It has a Victorian Gothic influence, White said.

Models present pieces by designer Delina White on the catwalk. Nicole Neri for MPR News

White is a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and is the creator of Native Nations Fashion Night. She said in planning this year's event, designers wanted to do something mysterious to honor common Indigenous values ​​and beliefs.

The theme of the evening was Messengers, Protectors and Great Mysteries.

Models walk the runway during the Native Nations Fashion Night at Quincy Hall. Nicole Neri for MPR News

The event was held at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis and featured the work of a half-dozen designers, welcoming hundreds of guests for an evening of indigenous fashion.

How does a Victorian Gothic influence manifest in an Indigenous fashion show?

A strong foundation in romantic and elegant Victorian Gothic using many material textures, colors, embellishments and accessories, White said. You can expect to see sails, black silk roses, platform boots and native natural materials including sheds made from sage, cedar, red willow, wampum, bone, bull horn and wood. Virginia deer.

Host Grace Goldtooth welcomed hundreds of people to celebrate Indigenous design and opportunities.

A model wears deer hooves as part of a piece by designer Delina White on the catwalk. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Christy Ruby is a Tlinget designer from Ketchikan, Alabama, and her collection opened the show. Ruby showed off a collection of colorful furs that she sews using seal and otter skin materials used by Alaska Natives for countless generations.

To demonstrate the importance of environmental sustainability to Indigenous nations, Ruby presented the audience with a short theatrical presentation of subsistence hunting practices.

Model Brady Fairbanks, from the Leech Lake Ojibwe Band, walked the runway for the Rubys collection. He wore a hand-sewn fur vest and gloves made from the skins of animals hunted by the designer herself.

I am very honored to wear this beautiful vest and gloves, said Fairbanks. This is the first time I've done something like this.

Brady Fairbanks presents a piece by designer Christy Ruby on the catwalk. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Model Jada Aljubailah wore one of the looks from the Restorative Apparel Co-design collection, wearing a gold lace dress patterned with Ojibwe floral designs, a red willow necklace and birch bark earrings. White worked with designers Sage Davis, Elizabeth Bye and Masnoureh Nikookar to create the collection.

Dakota dressmaker Rebecca Mousseau, Spirit Lake Dakota, revisited the evening's themes of mystery through her use of color, design and ribbon, putting her collection of dresses and skirts on the runway.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan presents a piece by designer Rebecca Mousseau on the podium. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Nation, made her runway debut as a model wearing a shimmering black velvet dress by Rebecca Mousseau.

I love it,” Flanagan said. It's velvet, it's punk rock and I feel amazing. That's how I always feel when I wear everything she creates.

Last year, Flanagan, on behalf of Gov. Tim Walz, declared April 23 Native Nations Fashion Night. A similar proclamation was made again to celebrate the night this year.

Delina White speaks on the runway while holding a proclamation from Governor Tim Walz. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Just before presenting her collection on the runway, Delina White expressed her gratitude for the proclamation, which highlights the day as an important economic opportunity for indigenous people looking to establish themselves in the fashion industry.

I am truly honored that they recognized me as a businessman. That part remains invisible, White said. I'm generally recognized as a jingle dress artist and dancer, which I'm very, very extremely proud of, but I'm also proud of the work I do to raise awareness, support and provide opportunities for our indigenous creatives, and that is what I do. tonight yes.