Students celebrate Earth Week with shoe drives, fashion shows and cleanups





AUSD schools participated in Earth Week activities last week that benefited the environment and encouraged students to think about their role in protecting the natural environment. These activities included shoreline cleanups and school garden maintenance, as well as the “Go Green Shoe Drive” which was a joint project between the PTA board and local non-profit All Good Living. Bay Farm School students organized a “Trashion Fashion & Design Challenge” on April 25. Students created outfits made entirely from repurposed, repurposed and recycled materials. Sometimes this required some trial and error; other times, collaboration was required. th » explained grader Cyrine. “My first outfit was a bin bag with bags everywhere but it didn't work, so I looked around for ideas and discovered you could cut strips of paper bags and put them on a belt. ” “I made my outfit with paper bags”, 4» explained grader Cyrine. “My first outfit was a bin bag with bags everywhere but it didn't work, so I looked around for ideas and discovered you could cut strips of paper bags and put them on a belt. ” Blayke Preschool took a different approach. “ “First I received two pieces of cardboard, then I decorated them. with a marker and I wrote a few words,” she explained. “Then my mom put me on this swing to strap my back and front together. And then she covered a headband with foil and wrapped some on top to make bunny ears. “The Trashion-Fashion show has been happening during Earth Week at Bay Farm School for at least 8 years now,” says second grade teacher Michele Kuttner. “We find it a fun way to celebrate Earth Week and it raises awareness about conserving our precious resources by looking around us and reusing materials that might otherwise be considered 'just waste.' It’s also another way for our students who love art, engineering, and thinking outside the box to shine! Edison students also put on a Trashion Fashion show. And for the first time, teacher Jennifer Howell held a “Garbage Car” building activity in her room during a lunch period. Students of all ages came together to create cars from boxes, skewers, bottle caps and lids, balloons, straws and other materials and worked to figure out how to attach objects from different materials so as to make the car move. Smith, a second grader, used a pencil box for the car body, skewers for the axles and bottle caps for the wheels. His plan was to add weights to the body to make him go faster in a trash car race scheduled for next week. Third grader Rona was using a plastic strawberry basket as the car body and was thinking about how to use a cute piece of fabric she brought from home. Second-grader Zecharia struggled to insert a thin bamboo skewer into a stiff tissue box; Eventually, an adult volunteer suggested a screwdriver, which turned out to be the perfect tool. “It’s a good way to learn not to throw things away,” said fourth-grader Jasmine. “It's better if the Earth uses something to create something that can be played with.” We thank the AUSD teachers for their creativity on these projects, the many volunteers who show up to support the students, and the students themselves for their commitment!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alamedaunified.org/departments/communications/ausd-news-page/news-details/~board/ausd-news/post/students-celebrate-earth-week-with-shoe-drives-fashion-shows-and-clean-ups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos