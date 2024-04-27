Moms frustrated by region's lack of plus-size prom dresses – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER Moms recently took to Facebook to comment on the lack of availability of plus-size prom dresses for their daughters in the Rochester area.

A post originally posted anonymously in Spotted in Rochester stated that the person could not find more than one rack containing dresses in sizes 16 to 20. The poster stated that they had tried three stores in the area. Jess Olsen, mother of Tessanna, a 17-year-old at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, said her daughter looked incredibly sad after the experience. Jess Olsen said she was nervous about a negative response to the post.

Olsen tried three places. Two stores had nothing more than a size 14 and the other only had a small rack for anything over a size 16.

She said even the salesman at one of the stores was “really disappointed because that was literally all they had.” Meanwhile, Olsen said there were “a plethora of other carriers and a multitude of colors in the same style and so on for sizes six and eight.”

After this disappointing and discouraging experience, Olsen took to Facebook to see if people had any suggestions on where she could take her daughter to look for a dress. She put her experience out there for everyone to see and spent time going through the 300 comments she collected.

Many people are commenting on the post, Olsen said. Many of them had suggested numerous thrift and flea markets. Then there were quite a few people who also offered us dresses. She ended up really liking one that someone gave her. So she took that one.

The green dress she was given was similar in color and style to one she liked in a store. Olsen made sure to show her daughter all the dresses left in the comments and the green dress was the one.

She was kind of beaming, like excited, Olsen said of finding the perfect dress.

When Olsen first posted on Facebook, she wasn't ready to receive this level of support. She had seen bad interactions on social media and was concerned about the negative nature of the comments, but Olsen and her daughter were encouraged by the response.

It was kind of a shock, Olsen said. I thought there were so many negative posts and there was nothing negative. It was just everyone having the same experience and just trying to help point out different options.

Olsen's daughter is only a junior, so she will still have an extra year to shop for dresses in the future.

She has her oldest child next year. So, we will be better prepared with all the knowledge we have acquired,” she said, adding that she has two daughters going to primary school, who will also one day go through the process of looking for a ball gown.

Olsen and her daughter are grateful for the community's support. In the process, they learned that other people had to travel to the Twin Cities to get prom dresses and evening gowns.

I mean, I'm critical of Rochester, Olsen said. Like just having a rack that size from 16 to 24. There are so many kids that are in this size range and they only have one rack. You can't even try on all the different dress silhouettes to know what suits your body type and what looks good on you, let alone choose different colors. Let's say you wear a size 20, oh this one comes in a 16 here, we need to order it now. Even department stores don't carry them.

One place that was often suggested in the comments was The Prom Shop in Byron. This is a seasonal evening dress store open from December to the end of April.

In the industry, what do we still consider plus size? said Heather Rolen of The Prom Shop. It kind of fluctuates from year to year. We are at the end of our season so our inventory is much lower than it normally is, but we still have a pretty large selection. We go up to size 26 and many of the dresses we have in our smallest sizes are also in our largest sizes. We are therefore unable to answer one size over another.

The selection of plus size dresses at The Prom Shop on Friday April 19, 2024, in Byron. Maya Giron / Postal bulletin

There is also no universal size chart for dresses. Each company has their own measurements and fabric can also affect size and fit. Inconsistent sizes can also make shopping for dresses online difficult.

On any given day we'll have a size ranging from a double zero to a size 26, so it's a very wide variety, Rolen said. Girls come in and think they're a size 6, and sometimes they go to zero. So it depends on the dress, the designer and the material. So we just make them start with the pant size and then we say we can always go up or down depending on the material and the designer.

The store sorts shelves by size throughout the store and also tries to organize them by color. Pink was very popular this year following the release of “Barbie” in 2023 and ruffles were also a common trend.

We have girls of all shapes and sizes,” Rolen said. It's so much fun, especially when they find a specialist they love and their face lights up, no matter their size. They are so excited to be this beautiful girl.