



This denim style is no accident, even if it looks like you've worn one while wearing a pair. The unorthodox Jordanluca jeans, which debuted on the fall/winter 2023 show, feature a dark stain at the groin of the pants, and reviewers say it looks like the wearer got wet. Related: Shop the best women's jeans of 2024 Jeans from the Anglo-Italian men's brand are now sold out online lighter wash is on sale for $608, originally $811, but the pictures on the Internet are forever. The pants have been nicknamed “pee-stained denim.” JORDANLUCA This denim style is no accident, although it looks like you got one by wearing a pair. JORDANLUCA Unusual jeans have earned the title “pee stained jeans» following online criticism. “No more waiting for the bathroom, you can just message yourself and say this is the design,” one person wrote online, The sun reported. Why would anyone wear that? someone else intervened. "So stupid," a user commented. “You’re not cool unless you pee your pants,” added another. Denim was the opening look for the brand's fall/winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week, a collection that ushered in a new wave of sex appeal for the brand, founded in 2018 by Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto. Why would anyone wear that? one person wrote online. JORDANLUCA/Instagram Although this darker wash is sold out online, Jordanluca offers lighter denim for $811. JORDANLUCA While their unconventional pieces like jeans featuring a horizontal crotch zipper or shirts with sleeve and head openings at each end have raised eyebrows, Jordanluca has found success as a fashionable brand. both bold and luxurious. Business Vogue reported earlier this year that Jordanluca sales soared 15% between 2022 and 2023, totaling more than $500,000, as it became a fan favorite on international vendor sites like Farfetch, Modesens and Machine-A. Its elongated bell-bottom pants, along with its strong tailoring propositions, have placed it at the top of customer demand,” Stavros Karelis, founder and purchasing director of Machine-A, told Vogue. “I think the brand is going to be extremely popular in the coming seasons, making it one of the key players in fashion internationally. The designers tell Vogue they plan to expand their still-nascent brand, which draws on a dominant aesthetic challenge. As it evolves, maturing without losing its brand identity is, they say, a welcome risk. We are ready to respond, respond and learn,” Bowen said. “We grow without losing flavor.

