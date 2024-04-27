Stellar Blade Outfits and Nanosuit Locations – Stellar Blade Guide





Pick up the crate and move it out of the room, then take the cart and roll it to the second fenced room on the right side of the area. Place it on the pressure plate next to it to open the fence. Inside is a second cart. From there, take the second cart out of the room and place it on one of the two pressure plates in front of the central portal, then take the original cart and place it on the other. The door will open fully, allowing you to grab the orange box we freed earlier and move it to a final pressure plate on the other side of the door. Once in place, a rope will come down to your left. Go up it and at the top you will see a red chest with the number 10 on it. Interact with the chest and several targets will appear above the chasm in front of you. You will have to shoot ten of these targets. Make sure not to shoot the red targets, as they will reduce your score by one. Once you succeed, you will get the pattern inside the chest. Cybernetic Servitude Cybernetic bondage outfit Grade :

: Description of the costume : This is the outfit from the “Exotic Sense” collection designed by Alan, the lead designer of Tetrastar C&T, “Galaxy”. Quantum nerves are said to be inserted into liners, cords and knots so that they move freely through a connection with the body.

Required manufacturing materials : Extreme polymer material – 25 Advanced polymer material – 50 Polymer material – 75

: How to unlock the cybernetic bondage outfit To unlock the Cybernetic Bondage Nano-Suit blueprint, you need to open the coded chest in the Oasis in the Great Desert. This requires finding both the password and the vault itself. To find the Oasis chest password, head to the southwest corner of the Great Desert map.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/wikis/stellar-blade/Stellar_Blade_Outfits_and_Nano_Suit_Locations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

