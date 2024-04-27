5 Challenges Facing Niagara Falls USA Fashion Outlets

When California-based Macerich Co. bought the Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets in the United States for $200 million in 2010, the world was a different place.

The Canadian dollar was at par, bringing masses of Canadian shoppers across the border every weekend to empty their wallets and fill their shopping coffers at malls. These Canadians also faced a lack of shopping options, a lack of variety and high prices in their own stores, which made Fashion Outlets particularly attractive.

Shoppers on both sides of the border were crazy about designer names, and Fashion Outlets featured all the labels on their sweatshirts and handbags. The center was almost fully occupied and there was a list of tenants waiting to enter.

An $85 million loan on the mall defaulted and was assigned to a special servicer in October.

The number of Canadian border crossings is declining and has not returned to what it was pre-Covid. The Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which opened in 2014, is attracting more customers in Ontario.















Purchasing habits have also changed, with consumers moving away from the ostentatious display of designer names and seeking better quality and value for money.

The supply chain has changed, with fewer clearance products arriving at malls. And the Fashion Outlets occupancy rate fell to 78%.

Across Macerich properties, sales were down 1.8% for the year.

Spending across all retail categories in 2023 has been clouded by rising interest rates, inflation and the continued threat of a recession, said Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing , during the company's February earnings call.

Macerich Co. did not respond to requests for comment. But as Fashion Outlets faces various headwinds, here are some of the unique challenges it faces.















Canadian complications

Above all, Fashion Outlets are struggling without the support they once enjoyed from cross-border Canadian shoppers. The number of border crossings from Ontario to the Buffalo Niagara region has still not returned to pre-Covid levels, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

At the same time, the US dollar is at its highest level in about a decade. With a Canadian exchange rate of around 72 cents, Canadian buyers find themselves with less purchasing power on our side of the border.

The Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake, a sprawling Ontario shopping center, now offers the brands and variety once found only in the United States, giving Canadians a reason to no longer shop in their own country.

Canadians are also struggling financially and trips to fashion stores in Niagara Falls are no longer the relief they once were, Burt Flickinger III, a retail expert and founder of the Strategic Resource Group, told New York.

Canadians are under unprecedented pressure for inflation on the one hand and a devaluation of the Canadian dollar on the other, Flickinger said.















Changes in the supply chain

More brands have turned to just-in-time manufacturing, where production is paced to meet demand rather than to create a surplus ahead of what might be needed.

Asian manufacturers and those in Central and Latin America face working capital challenges and therefore produce less inventory, Flickinger said.

As Macys and JC Penney continue to close stores, they are conducting their own merchandise liquidations, Flickinger said. Among the liquidations, TJ Maxx and TJX Stores, parent company of Marshall, are seeing the first results.

TJX gets the first call for clothing and so TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods and Homesense get them in their brick-and-mortar or brick-and-mortar stores, Flickinger said. They get the best inventory at the lowest price first, which leaves less for Fashion Outlets.

And increasingly, over the years, malls have ceased to be true retail outlets, with brands creating secondary lines of low-cost branded merchandise specifically for malls.

Change buyer habits

For years, malls were insulated from the woes of traditional malls, in part because they offered name-brand designers at more affordable prices, and those designer names were sought after by shoppers who liked to show them off.

But fashion trends have since moved away from flashy labels and become more understated and sustainable. That's especially true as more consumers turn to thrift stores amid high inflation, Flickinger said.

Thrift stores sell the highest quality clothing for men, women, boys and girls for literally pennies on the dollar, Flickinger said. And what's sold in thrift stores today is often better fit, better quality, and better materials than what department and discount stores sell.

At the same time, consumers' cupboards are full, he says. With record obesity rates post-Covid, many shoppers are waiting to buy new clothes until they lose weight, Flickinger said.

And while malls like Walden Galleria and even other Macerich properties have made a conscious effort to pivot toward more dining and entertainment, Fashion Outlets remains heavy on clothing and shoes.

We've definitely seen a change in spending habits, Healey said during the earnings conference call. Consumers are now focusing on travel, dining, entertainment and other miscellaneous services.















A high vacancy rate

Fashion Outlets' occupancy rate stands at 78 percent, according to Trepp, a commercial real estate research firm. This is down from 93% in 2010.

In 2014, the mall completed a $71 million expansion, adding 175,000 square feet of new retail space. At the time, analysts wondered whether it was a bad decision, based on an artificially high number of cross-border buyers driven by an atypically high exchange rate.

And in the years since the expansion was completed, several of the 30 new stores opened to occupy the new wing have closed, including Disney, Helly Hanson, Perry Ellis, Dress Barn and Sperry Top-Sider.

While other Macerich malls have seen record rental numbers and a strong pipeline of blockbuster store rentals, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is lagging behind in terms of quality and quantity.

It's difficult, Flickinger said.

As long as occupancy remains above 73 to 75 percent, most current AA and AAA-rated tenants will remain in the mall and give landlords the opportunity to attract new tenants, Flickinger said.

But if the level is at the same level in 12 months, it will significantly increase uncertainty for the rest of the decade, he said.

Loan problems

In October, Macerich defaulted on an $86 million loan to Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, which was sent to a special servicer. Macerich is working with its loan servicer on a multi-year extension.

Over the past few months, we have made significant progress in addressing our debt maturities, then-CEO Thomas OHern said during the February earnings conference call.

The fact that Macerich decided to save the mall and refinance the loan surprised some analysts. This was especially the case given that Macerich had already put the mall up for sale.

The asset always generates some (operating funds). It certainly has challenges given its market positioning north of the Canadian border and the local market, Scott Kingsmore, chief financial officer, said on the call. There are still opportunities for this asset, and we will continue to capitalize on these opportunities.