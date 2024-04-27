Fast fashion costs less, but its cost can be high for the environment

Concerned about the environmental impact of fashionable clothing made quickly and cheaply, Orlando resident Terry on Wednesday wanted to respond.

So, a year ago, she started her own slow fashion crochet business, Colorful entropy. This Florida native crochets colorful outfits and hats using only second-hand or 100% cotton yarn.

Unlike the rapid production of fast-moving disposable products, its main goal is to produce more sustainable clothing to reduce landfill waste, then also reduce microplastics and provide consumers with an alternative to clothing that is quickly produced in large quantities by underpaid workers.

I really like the connection that handmade clothing brings, said Terry, 25. I want people to understand the harms of fast fashion and care more about their clothes.

Fast fashion results in a lower price for consumers, but the cost can be high for the environment.

Traditional fashion focuses on releasing quality clothing lines for each of the traditional four seasons, while fast fashion has 52 micro-seasons, which equates to a new clothing line every week, reports Good trade, a website focused on sustainable fashion. This faster production process relies on synthetic fabrics made from plastic, which produce high levels of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change.

These items that are cheaper to make and purchase are thrown away more quickly, generating additional waste in landfills around the world.

Gwenyth Diaz, a full-time student at Florida Atlantic University and undertaker, bought a lot of fast fashion because of its convenience and price. However, after realizing the environmental cost of fast fashion, Diaz became an advocate for the trend.

If there's one small thing I can do to help the environment, it would be to know where I buy my clothes, said Diaz, 24, a multimedia journalism student.

In its early days, fast fashion relied heavily on inexpensive synthetic fibers, such as polyester. Polyester is a plastic-like material made from petroleum and requires significant amounts of energy to produce, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. From drilling to chemical processing, polyester production generates high levels of greenhouse gases, 31.3 pounds for every 2.2 pounds produced, the council says.

Fast fashion is one of the biggest contributors to climate change and global warming because it is a huge industry that takes over agriculture, takes over people's livelihoods, takes over transportation , uses oil to produce polyester, so it is an extensive and omnipresent fashion. industry, said Francesca Belluomini, 55, a sustainable fashion educator in Miami.

The fast fashion industry is responsible for around 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the organization. Center for Biological Diversity.

Even after the production phase and into the consumption phase, fast fashion can still contribute to pollution through microplastics, which are pieces of plastic the size of a pencil eraser, according to the organization . National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Laundering of fast fashion clothing is a major local concern because it releases microplastics into drinking water and marine ecosystems, according to Jacqueline Salmond, a sustainability researcher in Fort Myers. A single item of clothing can release 700,000 fibers in a single wash cycle, which then flow into local waterways, according to Green Peace.

“I think they need to put some things in place so people have filters on their laundry,” said Salmond, who currently teaches a course focused on sustainability and environmental justice at Florida Gulf Coast University. This is a relatively easy thing to do.

Local landfills also receive fast fashion pieces that can threaten South Florida's water systems, Salmond said. She said microplastics from landfills can leach into the aquifer and contaminate Florida's groundwater drinking water and pollute marine systems.

The fast fashion production process also imposes adverse consequences on human workers.

In order to keep up with trends, meet demands for mass production, and ensure maximum profits, companies rely on sweatshop labor, often in developing countries, where people work long hours. hours for low pay in unhealthy or dangerous work environments, according to a published study. speak International Journal of Development Research.

Workers are often required to work 48 hours a week to get hardship pay in an unsafe work environment, according to the Clean Clothes Campaign. In Bangladesh, the average wage is 33 cents an hour, reports Earth.Org, an environmental news site. Child labor is also extremely common in these stores.

There are an average of 60 hands an item passes through from the time it is designed to the time it hits the shelves at H&M, Belluomini said. And if you find something worth $5, but there was an average of 60 hands, you understand that $5 is impossible.

Once fast fashion items are purchased in stores, they often have a short lifespan in the hands of consumers. People only wear their clothes seven to ten times on average before throwing them away, Anthropocene Magazine reports.

We used to have clothes and wear them 30 times before throwing them away, now they are no longer available, Salmond said. This varies depending on the young person; it even goes down to one or two.

Belluomini's biggest concern is waste colonialism, which she describes as thrift stores selling only about 10 to 11 percent of their inventory and sending the rest to developing countries. These clothes end up in landfills or are burned, releasing even more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

In an effort to reduce the waste produced by fast fashion, the slow fashion movement began. The movement focuses on buying high-quality, ethically sourced clothing and products that will last longer, reports Of course, youwhich provides reviews on sustainable and ethical fashion brands.

Although investing in slow fashion designers and stores can be an option for those who want to reduce their consumption of fast fashion, many people cannot afford the high price of sustainably made clothing. Meanwhile, fast fashion is generally much more accessible and offers a variety of options that are cheap and suitable for all sizes.

Being in college is pretty much all you can afford because you don't want to spend $50 on a T-shirt, said Vivienne Merk, 19, an anthropology major at Florida Atlantic University. Every time I buy something I feel a little guilty, but at the same time I need my clothes to not be bare everywhere I go.

However, there are more affordable alternatives to fast fashion. Salmond suggests buying clothes from thrift stores and learning to sew, so people can transform existing clothes into something unique and special.

Belluomini simply encourages people to continue wearing existing items in their wardrobe rather than throwing them away.

