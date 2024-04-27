All Eve Outfits in Stellar Blade – Big Outfit List 2024

One of the most notable things about Stellar Blade is its impressive collection of highly detailed and stylish outfits for Eve and her companions.

As you explore the beautiful world of Stellar Blade, you'll often find blueprints for another of Eve's exquisite outfits.

As such, in this guide we list all the Eve outfits in Stellar Blade and how to get them.

It's surprising how many Stellar Blade outfits there are, and it might take a while to collect them all.

While some can be purchased from in-game vendors, others can only be found by exploring the game's various open regions.

All Eve Outfits in Stellar Blade — Stellar Blade Outfit List

There are over a dozen outfits for Eve in Starbladeand even more are available in the game's new play plus mode. Below you will find all the Stellar Blade outfits:

Nano Black Pearl Costume

You can get it by collecting all the soda cans in the game.

Black loose dress

You can purchase it from Lyle in Xion after completing the Stolen Treasure side quest.

Cyber-wizard

You can get it by completing the shooting puzzle in the Wasteland Basin.

Cybernetic dress

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion after increasing her affinity to 3.

Daily Biker

You can purchase it from Lyle in Xion after completing the Stolen Treasure side quest.

Peony Sheep

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion after increasing her affinity to 3.

Holiday Bunny

You can find it outside the junkyard in the Wasteland where you fight the Corruptor mini-boss.

Daily knitted dress

You can find it inside the wagon with the piano in Matrix 11.

Daily mascot

You can find it next to the chest in the underground sewers of Matrix 11.

Daily Strength

You can find it on a walkway in the Matrix 11 Survivor Vault area.

Daily Sailor

You can find it on top of a building in the western part of the Great Desert.

Fluffy bear

You can get it by completing the Doll's Memories side quest for Jett in Xion.

Motivation

You can find it on top of a building where the roller coaster ends in Eidos 9.

Keyhole dress

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion after increasing her affinity to 3.

The level of the runner

You can find it at the bottom of a cliff opposite the Wasteland underwater cave.

Sporty yellow

You can find it in the underground pit where you fight the Brute during the “Life of the Scavengers” side quest.

Prototype Planet wetsuit

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion.

Planet diving suit (2e)

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion after increasing her affinity to 3.

Planet diving suit (3rd)

You can find it in the Levoire Abyss after surviving the laser assault in the room next to the gigantic fans.

Planet diving suit (7th) V2

You can find it outside the monorail station in the flooded trading area of ​​Eidos 7.

Photogenic

You can find it in the Prestige Lounge area of ​​Space Station Orca where you fight the boss.

Astronomer costume

You can get it by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Skin suit

You can obtain it by unequipping the currently equipped outfit.

Orca Exploration Suit

You can buy it from Roxanne in Xion after increasing her affinity to 3.

Wasteland Adventurer

You can find it in the flooded shopping district. It's in the area under the yellow rope, which you can only use after draining the water from the area during the Oblivion side quest.

This concludes the list of all Eve outfits in Stellar Blade. We will update it with more Stellar Blade outfits as we unlock them.

