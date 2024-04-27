Fashion
Q&A: Waha Delormier on increasing Indigenous representation in fashion and film
-
Details
-
By Kaili Berg
-
Indigenous model Wahatehontsatshn:ri (Waha) Delormier, a member of the Kanienkeh:ka (Mohawk) community, is set to show at the upcoming Santa Fe Indigenous Fashion Week, scheduled for May 2-5 in Santa Fe, in New Mexico. .
Organized by the Southwest Association for American Indian Arts (SWAIA), this annual event highlights indigenous creativity, with parades, cultural performances and workshops. Dolormier will join a diverse lineup of indigenous fashion designers, models and artisans from across North America.
By taking the podium, Delormier will exhibit the creations of Orlando Long And Victoria's Arctic Fashionadding its unique touch to the event.
Beyond modeling, Delormier is also involved in other creative endeavors. He is passionate about screenwriting and filmmaking, using these mediums to tell compelling stories that reflect Indigenous experiences and perspectives.
Delormier also enjoys styling, especially with local designers, because it allows him to express his individuality and contribute to the indigenous fashion scene.
Indigenous news online sat down with Delormier to discuss his journey into modeling, infused with a passion for screenwriting and filmmaking. Delormier shared her unexpected entry into modeling, her excitement about participating in Indigenous Fashion Week and her commitment to authentically representing her heritage, as well as her career aspirations and advice to aspiring models. This conversation has been condensed for clarity and brevity.
Can you tell us about your interests outside of modeling?
Besides modeling, I have a deep passion for screenwriting and filmmaking. I love creating stories and exploring different narratives. I've had the chance to work on a few film and video production projects, which have been incredibly rewarding. Plus, I like to try my hand at styling, especially for local designers. It’s a creative outlet that allows me to express myself in different ways.
What initially inspired you to get into modeling?
Funny enough, my journey into modeling started somewhat unexpectedly. It all started when my mother casually suggested I take part in a photoshoot for a local designer. I had no prior inclination towards modeling, but I decided to give it a try. Surprisingly, I found myself fascinated by the experience of trying on different outfits, posing for the camera, it was great. From that moment on, I was hooked.
What motivated you to participate in Indigenous Fashion Week?
Indigenous Fashion Week had a special appeal for me. I had wanted to participate the year before but missed the deadline, which disappointed me a little. However, I made a promise to myself that I would seize the opportunity the following year. So when applications opened, I jumped at the chance and applied. To my surprise, I was accepted and the excitement of being part of such a culturally rich event is honestly indescribable.
How do you infuse elements of your heritage into your runway presence?
Incorporating elements of my Indigenous heritage into my runway presence is extremely important to me. Whether through traditional jewelry, unique clothing styles, or symbolic accessories, I truly strive to authentically represent my cultural background. It's a way for me to pay homage to my roots while including indigenous traditions and crafts.
What aspects of Indigenous Fashion Week are you most looking forward to?
There is so much to look forward to. Firstly, I look forward to connecting with other participants and attendees, sharing stories and experiences. The feeling of community and camaraderie at events like this is truly special. Additionally, I am thrilled to witness the creativity and innovation demonstrated by Indigenous designers. Each designer in attendance will bring a unique perspective and aesthetic to the show, and I can't wait to see their creations come to life.
Where do you see your modeling career in the future?
My aspirations for my career extend beyond the track. Although I am committed to continuing my modeling journey, I also see myself exploring opportunities in other areas of the entertainment industry. Whether through acting, filmmaking, or creative collaborations, I want to continue to push boundaries and challenge myself creatively. Ultimately, I hope to be a positive influence within the industry, inspiring others to fearlessly pursue their passions.
What advice would you give to future models?
Seize every opportunity that comes your way and approach it with an open mind. Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Modeling isn't just about posing, it's also about self-expression, confidence and authenticity. Stay true to yourself, hone your craft, and most importantly, enjoy the journey.
