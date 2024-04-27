Connect with us

Olivia Rodrigo just wore a classic and trendy reform dress

I love seeing what celebrities choose in Reformation because there are so many choices. And as you've probably noticed, celebrities love Ref as much as we do. Olivia Rodrigo is one of the latest to wear the brand, in what is sure to be the first of many celebrity Instagram posts featuring the Reformation dress this summer.

The dress Rodrigo chose is classic Reformation: a linen mini dress with a stunning print. And as the title suggests, it's actually the friendliest clothing trend of 2024: polka dots. Polka dots are back, with plenty of runway examples to prove it. And even better, Rodrigo's Ref Polka Dot Dress is a chocolate brown color, which is one of the biggest color trends for Spring Summer 2024. Not only that, it's less than $150. So basically it checks all the boxes. Keep scrolling to shop her exact dress before it's gone, plus more of Reformation's best polka dot dresses (there's plenty to choose from).

Olivia Rodrigo wears a polka dot dress

On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi linen dress ($148); JW Anderson bag

