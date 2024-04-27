Junior Shoe Designer Job at Paul Smith





Paul Smith is one of Britain's leading independent design companies. We champion positivity, curiosity and creativity. These qualities underpin every Paul Smith creation, whether it's a shirt, a boutique or a special collaboration. Reaffirming the values ​​that Paul established in 1970, classic with a twist remains the company's guiding principle. Happily positioned between haute couture and formalwear, while referencing both, Paul Smith has always been proud to stand out. We have the opportunity to join our creative shoe design team as a new Junior Shoe Designer. In this role, you will design and develop the men's and women's footwear collection according to the seasonal brief as directed by the Design Manager. The role:

Support the design and development elements of the men's and women's seasonal footwear collection as directed by the Design Manager.

Strictly respect the seasonal brief (direction and size) as defined by the design manager.

Assist in communicating with suppliers regarding research and sampling as necessary.

Support the production of technical data sheets for the shoe collection in collaboration with shoe product developers.

Ensure that share archives are maintained with all graphics files organized and updated and that all artwork is archived at the end of each season.

Support searching for images and ideas for shoe design projects.

Support factory communications for the shoe collection by making changes to artwork as necessary, through to final stages of sample production. Your skills and experience:

Advanced computer skills in Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Experience working with design programs on Mac computers.

Experience in all aspects of footwear design in a commercial environment, from research to design development and creation of drawings/technical specifications.

Understanding of shoe construction and understanding of shapes, shapes and their implications on fit.

Ability to think creatively.

Skills in planning, prioritizing and organizing within limited deadlines and scope plans. Who are you:

Has a passion for the Paul Smith brand and shoes.

A team player, flexible and adaptable.

Calm and cooperative and knows how to show initiative.

Have a strong ability to establish effective working relationships.

Highly motivated but can follow instructions.

Influential and curious. What's in it for you:

A generous clothing allowance.

A discretionary discount on PSL products.

Hybrid work, with flexible hours.

A right to 25 days of annual leave, plus public holidays.

Travel programs for commuting to work and cycling.

Retirement plan.

Smart technology.

Holiday trade.

Day of change. If you like what you've read so far, find out more about our company culture and the benefits we can offer you. At Paul Smith, we celebrate and encourage applications from all backgrounds into our growing workforce. We are committed to empowering people of any background, belief system or ethnicity, by providing an inclusive environment where talent is recognized and valued.

