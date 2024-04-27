Weekly Fashion Roundup: April 26

You are reading this month's free article.

This week, some of the biggest moments in fashion news included an upcoming special auction, brand revenue details, an antitrust lawsuit and much more.

Leading the way was the announcement of Christie's upcoming auction of Vivienne Westwood's personal wardrobe. At the same time, the announcement of an increase in Miu Miu sales of 89% compared to last year was announced.

Furthermore, the LVMH Prize has revealed its 2024 finalists; Hedi Slimane could leave Céline; US files lawsuit to block $8.5 billion merger between Tapestry and Capri and Drakes Nike NOCTA has released its LArt of LAutomobile Racing collection.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Christies to sell Vivienne Westwoods' personal wardrobe





Christies is preparing to sell the personal wardrobe of the late groundbreaking fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

For the auction, Vivienne Westwood's husband and creative director of her brand, Andreas Kronthaler, selected special looks from her wardrobe to appear in two auctions. Both auctions will feature more than 200 lots spanning four decades of Westwood's culture-changing work.

The live auction is scheduled to take place in London on June 25, while the online auction will run from June 14 to 28. Additionally, the auctions will benefit various charities, including the Vivienne Foundation, Amnesty International and Médecins Sans Frontières. .

Miu Miu sales increased by 89% compared to last year





Earlier this week, Prada Group announced an 89% year-over-year increase in Miu Miu sales.

The air of playfulness that gave rise to pleated, college-inspired miniskirts has taken the fashion world by storm, appearing on magazine covers and in global street looks. The 89% increase follows the previous year's 58% sales increase.

During the first quarter, we delivered a solid performance in a more difficult market environment, Patrizio Bertelli, president of the Prada Group, said in a statement.

Meet the eight finalists for the 2024 LVMH Prize





The LVMH Prize is perhaps one of the industry's most coveted fashion awards for emerging designers. The award has already received previous winners such as Casablanca, SS Daley, Peter Do, Marine Serre, Wales Bonner and many others. The conglomerate has revealed its finalists for the 2024 LVMH Prize.

Hailing from Ireland, the Netherlands, the United States, Belgium and other countries, the nine finalists are Aubero, Duran Lantink, Hodakova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccol Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt and Standing Grond .

In addition to the LVMH grand prize and the second Karl Lagerfeld prize, the prize will also include another prize called the Know-how Prize. The finalists will present their collections on September 10 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

Hedi Slimane could leave Céline amid contract negotiations with LVMH





Earlier this week, Fashion business reported that Hedi Slimane is currently negotiating his contract with LVMH and could therefore leave his position as creative director of Célines.

Slimane has been at the brand's head of design since Phoebe Philos' departure in 2018, but as her six-year contract comes to an end, the designer and the luxury conglomerate are now in active negotiations. Additionally, it has been reported that Slimane is asking for an above-average salary, as well as royalties on all products.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Slimane's extension or Céline's departure.

US sues to block $8.5 billion Tapestry and Capri merger over antitrust concerns





The US Federal Trade Commission is suing Tapestry (parent company of Coach and Kate Spades) to stop its US$8.5 billion acquisition of Capri, on antitrust grounds. The FTC said the deal would eliminate its competition in the luxury handbag market.

It's worth noting that Tapestry brings in more than $12 billion a year from its brands like Stuart Weitzman, Coach and Kate Spade, while Capri brings in about $4 billion from its line that includes Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace.

The FTC said in a statement that the proposed merger threatens to deprive millions of American consumers of the benefits of direct competition between Tapestry and Capris, which includes competition on price, discounts and promotions, innovation, design , marketing and advertising.

The Racing collection from L'Art de L'Automobile with Drake's Nike NOCTA line has arrived





After already teasing the collection last month, Drakes Nike NOCTA's full LArt de LAutomobiles Racing collection has been released.

Drawing on popular running styles, the co-branded collection offers a wide selection of outerwear, tracksuits, a jersey, t-shirts, waterproof pants and accessories. Highlights include the Blue and Gold Racing Jacket, the Bala Tech Jacket and the Multicolor Long Sleeve Jersey.

The collection first launched on April 25 at NOCTA and today on Nikes SNKRS platform.