Threads of time: a walk through the history of fashion from 1900 to today





Thursday evening, April 25, 2024, was such a fun and entertaining evening! With an abundance of fashion, the Community House transformed into the Fashion House. Tiffany Kinslow, the 2024 Bicentennial Queen, welcomed the guest. Lee Maddox led the prayer. Nina Grubbs was the mistress of ceremonies. Two county students were recognized for their outstanding bicentennial essays: Chase McWilliams and Lionel Hamilton. (Note from Sue: I will add photos as received – everyone looked fabulous! The 1900s: Sara Hayman, Riley Rose Hayman, Jason Hayman and Joy Harris. The 1910s: Jean Allen, Linda Bennett, Lindsey Purdum and Hudson Purdum. 1920s: Katelyn Lindsey, Wanda Smith, Sherry Partridge and our own Police Chief Shane Little. 1930s: Heath Tullos, Lyndel Cockrell, Faith Sullivan and Rosemary Allen 1940s: Allyson Berch, Jena Ivy, Alison Clark and Kim Mangum 1950s: Linda Curlee, Twila Windham, Tiffany Kinslow and Dylan Perdomo 1960s: Natalie Lee, Sue Honea, Diane McPhail and Sara Hayman 1970s: Hanna Berry May (as Theda Berry), Hadley McKenzie, Alison Clark and star Sonia Blackledge! 1980s: Carol Rankin, Dennis Berch, Dale Berry and Olivia Perdomo 1990s: Payton Purvis, Kayla Ware, Sydney Kate Russell and Karlee Holbrook 2000s: Brooke Little, Anna Morgan Dillon, Hannah Grace Frye and Olivia Hodum 2010s: Beverly Sistrunk, Mary Kaidyn Gray, Raynold Kinslow and Phillip Peacock 2020s: Avery Vanderford, Mandy Perdomo, Landri Powell

