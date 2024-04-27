7 of the Best Chinos for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review





In men's fashion, finding the perfect chinos can be like discovering a sartorial holy grail. Versatile, comfortable and effortlessly stylish, the best chinos for men are more than just pants, they're a wardrobe essential that transitions easily from casual to smart occasions. Let's dive into a selection of luxury brands that have mastered the art of crafting impeccable chinos suited to the discerning tastes of the modern gentleman. 7 of the best chinos for men LESTRANGE: The Essential Chino Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, LESTRANGE presents The Essential Chino, a testament to refined simplicity and superior craftsmanship. Cut in a slightly tapered regular fit, these chinos strike the perfect balance between tailored elegance and everyday comfort. Made from breathable certified regenerative stretch cotton and adorned with exquisite finishes like corozo nut buttons, these chinos exude understated sophistication. Collars & Co.: CEO Chino Five Pocket Combining versatility and luxury, Collars & Co. presents the CEO Chino Five Pocket, a testament to modern refinement and impeccable craftsmanship. Designed for the contemporary gentleman, these pants feature a classic five-pocket design and a sleek silhouette that exudes sophistication. Made from premium cotton materials, these chinos offer the perfect blend of softness, durability and breathability, making them ideal for both business and casual environments. Luca Faloni: Cortina chino pants Originating from northern Italy, Luca Faloni's Cortina chino pants embody timeless elegance and European know-how. Made from whipcord cotton blended with elastane for flexibility, these slim-tapered pants feature heavyweight fabric that exudes durability and refinement. Featuring a concealed triple horn button fastening and belt loops with an additional central belt closure, the Cortina chinos are a luxurious must-have for the discerning gent's wardrobe. Asket: chinos For those who value versatility and quality, Asket presents The Chino, a wardrobe staple meticulously developed over 31 months to perfection. Crafted from a mid-weight Italian cotton sateen weave with a touch of stretch, these chinos offer unparalleled comfort and style. Featuring an overlay closure and tonal herringbone interior, the Chino effortlessly transitions from the office to after-hours meetings with timeless sophistication. Velasca: Let me know Hailing from Salerno, Italy, Velasca presents the Avise Chinos, a fusion of classic design and contemporary style. Made from stretch cotton gabardine and lyocell, these chinos feature a low to regular rise and slim leg without sacrificing comfort. Adorned with antique brass-colored details and designed with practical details like front and back pockets, the Avise Chinos offer a versatile and effortlessly stylish option for the modern man. &SONS: Virgil Army Green Chinos Drawing inspiration from the classic workwear aesthetic, &SONS presents the Virgil Chino Army Green, a reinvention of the traditional chino with a rugged yet refined twist. Crafted from mid-weight cotton twill and adorned with brass accents and practical details, these pants exude a durable, professional finish while maintaining a sophisticated silhouette. With a nod to vintage design and modern functionality, the Virgil Chino is a versatile addition to any discerning gentleman's wardrobe. Billy Reid: Chinos Rounding out our selection of the best chinos for men, Billy Reid's chinos, a lightweight year-round essential, embody casual luxury and understated elegance. Woven from ultra-soft cotton in a custom left-hand twill, these chinos offer a nice worn-in feel and a touch of stretch for ease of movement. Featuring a Hollywood belt and elevated details such as reinforced belt loops and real dark horn buttons, the Billy Reid Chino Pants effortlessly combine comfort, style and craftsmanship. Shop designer chinos at OPUMO. Alex Mitchell Alex Mitchell is a New York-born, London-based designer specializing in menswear journalism. When he's not writing for OPUMO, you can find him exploring boutique tailors, discovering hidden gems in vintage boutiques, and appreciating the artistry of well-crafted cocktails.

