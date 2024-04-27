Fashion designer Anu Hinduja talks taste

My personal style signifier is an oversized black leather jacket which is the star piece of my brand AN-Y1, inspired by Formula 1. My sister Nandita, also a designer, and I launched the brand with a fashion show in Monaco during the 2022 Grand Prix. I wore a lot of bomber jackets at the time and I wanted to bring it back to life in F1 style. I wear it with denim, dresses and silk jumpsuits in all weathers. He has character and stands out. The Gulf badges make it retro and fun, and the leather is super soft. As Gulf Oil is owned by the Hinduja family, my husband is businessman Sanjay Hinduja. I thought I would incorporate the logo.

The last thing I bought and loved was a rose gold and a diamond Cartier Just a Clou bracelet. It's pretty, feminine and the industrial stud helps keep me grounded. It's so light: I sleep, swim and ski with it.

The place that means a lot to me it is Udaipur, Rajasthan, where I got married; it’s like the Venice of India. I grew up in Mumbai, but hadn't been to the area until I went to a friend's wedding in 2014 (I've lived in London for 32 years). I told Sanjay: We have to get married here. You feel a lot of nice energy because there is water and beautiful architecture everywhere, it's airy and authentic. We had 800 guests at our wedding and three parties with performances by Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger. I wore beautiful Indian outfits Manish MalhotraAnd Tarun Tahiliani.

The best memory I brought home is a World Cup trophy model. We went to Qatar and I bought it for my youngest son, who is a football fanatic; he thinks it's real! We all go to Tottenham, which has the best stadium ever, the seats are heated, the food is good and it's so friendly. My eldest son is a Chelsea FC supporter and I went to all the matches with him when he was a child.

The best book I read last yearEast welcome to Paradise by Twinkle Khanna, which was given to me by my friend the author. I'm also writing a book about Indian children going abroad, about our culture, for children aged two to six, it's not that simple.

The podcast I listen to East Dua Lipa: at your service. She interviews very interesting people like Tim Cook, the boss of Apple; we learn a lot.

My style icons Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are together; they are chic and effortlessly cool. I'm drawn to Cindy's style in the 1990s, she wore a leather jacket and jeans so well and her daughter has the same vibe today.

The best gift I've given recently It was a family trip to Courchevel, it was my grandson's first time skiing. I'm a good skier but now I tend to stick to the blue and green runs. As we get older, we think more about risks. I am also preparing a book of memories for my husband, who will be 60 this year.

And the best gift I received is the Cartier Crash Watch my husband gave it to me nine years ago. I wear it every day. It’s linked to motor racing; Legend has it that the Crash occurred when a Cartier customer brought his damaged watch into the London store after a car accident in 1967.

The last music I downloaded or rather re-uploaded by Madonna; I went to his concert last October. I also listened to AP Dhillon, an Indo-Canadian rapper. There is a documentary series about his life called First of its kind.

I have a collection handbags and shoes. I used to collect DVDs! I've been collecting Jimmy Choo and Louboutin shoes since I was 20, but my new favorites are those from Saint Laurent the latest is a pair of burgundy patent stiletto heels with rectangular toes. During the day, I'm more of a sneaker fan: Prada Sport, Herms and Golden Goose.

In my fridge you will always find goat cheese and protein bread from Whole Foods is my favorite snack. Also lots of fruit, yogurt, dark chocolate and little things for my son, who is obsessed with fruit and nuts, he is very healthy.

I recently rediscovered London again. I had a shop, Ananya, in Notting Hill from 2004 to 2013. The area was so different then; at the time it was virtually intact. The crowd was hip and lots of creatives, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Madonna, were hanging out; most of them were my clients. I also went to Camden Market recently for the first time in a long time and thought it was amazing. Every day, if I find something new, it's the best city in the world.

The thing I couldn't live without it's my family but also my lip balm! I have all kinds: Vaseline, everything new on the market. Most recently I've been trying Hailey Biebers Rhode Lip Treatment, which is extremely hydrating, and Piz Buin for Skiing. Lip Vaseline Therapy, 2.45, boots.com. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment16. PizBuin Moisturizing Sun Lipstick, 3.49, bodycareonline.fr

The indulgences I would never give uparewine an Italian red like Baroloor Sassicaia; and cheesecake, especially the baked kind. I also like Sprüngli chocolate: the almonds dipped in dark chocolate and the wafers remind me of my childhood.

The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe is the knit I'm road testing for the AN-Y1 cashmere with a sporty twist. We market the products in drops and produce series in small batches, because I don't want to create waste.

An object that I will never part with that's all my skincare. I used to use a lot of designer products but had bad skin and now use simple brands like Eucerin, which I get on Amazon. As you age, your skin changes: now I have pigmentation from the sun, which never happened when I was younger. I swear by Natura Biss eye cream, which I've been using for 15 years. Nature only Extreme Diamond Eye, 214

The only artist whose work I would collect if I could East Jacob Hashimoto. I bought one of his works from Impeccable Imagination, my sister-in-law's design agency in Dubai, and I love the texture and colors. I like to buy things when I travel so that they remind me of where I bought them.

The beauty essential, I never go without it EastChopard Casmir, which I have worn since I was 19. I have a large inventory of clothes that I buy on eBay. I've tried other scents, but can't match them.

My favorite part of my house is the terrace which offers magnificent views of Big Ben, Westminster and the London Eye.

My beauty gurus are Fernanda Gonalvesmy facialist in Ebury Street; Neville in Belgravia for hair; and I see my hormone doctor, Dr Mantzourani, every six months for blood tests. I believe in health spas such as Hotel Palace MeranoItaly, for a restart and some downtime.

Some of my best ideas came simply by walking and listening to podcasts or music. I got the inspiration to make AN-Y1 just from walking around London and seeing people wearing Gulf T-shirts.

My favorite place it’s Mayfair because it’s so village-like. I meet so many people having coffee at Carp Or Ole & Steen. I visit often Farm Street Church on Mount Street to light a candle too.

In another life I would have been a singer; I love to sing. I did karaoke in Miami at Your house for my last birthday, I'm still in Miami for my birthday; we stay at La SetaI got to South Beach and the next day I couldn't even talk. I love all the old songs: the pure pop of George Michael, Abba and Madonna.

The best advice I ever received it was to follow the advice of your younger self. When you're young, you're carefree, so I ask myself: what would I have done at 20? We tend to get a little grumpy and complacent as we get older, so this tip helps keep you young and happy.