Connect with us

Fashion

Fashion designer Anu Hinduja talks taste

Fashion designer Anu Hinduja talks taste

 


My personal style signifier is an oversized black leather jacket which is the star piece of my brand AN-Y1, inspired by Formula 1. My sister Nandita, also a designer, and I launched the brand with a fashion show in Monaco during the 2022 Grand Prix. I wore a lot of bomber jackets at the time and I wanted to bring it back to life in F1 style. I wear it with denim, dresses and silk jumpsuits in all weathers. He has character and stands out. The Gulf badges make it retro and fun, and the leather is super soft. As Gulf Oil is owned by the Hinduja family, my husband is businessman Sanjay Hinduja. I thought I would incorporate the logo.

The last thing I bought and loved was a rose gold and a diamond Cartier Just a Clou bracelet. It's pretty, feminine and the industrial stud helps keep me grounded. It's so light: I sleep, swim and ski with it.

Dog Hindujas Chino
Dog Hindujas Chino Poppy Thorpe

The place that means a lot to me it is Udaipur, Rajasthan, where I got married; it’s like the Venice of India. I grew up in Mumbai, but hadn't been to the area until I went to a friend's wedding in 2014 (I've lived in London for 32 years). I told Sanjay: We have to get married here. You feel a lot of nice energy because there is water and beautiful architecture everywhere, it's airy and authentic. We had 800 guests at our wedding and three parties with performances by Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger. I wore beautiful Indian outfits Manish MalhotraAnd Tarun Tahiliani.

The best memory I brought home is a World Cup trophy model. We went to Qatar and I bought it for my youngest son, who is a football fanatic; he thinks it's real! We all go to Tottenham, which has the best stadium ever, the seats are heated, the food is good and it's so friendly. My eldest son is a Chelsea FC supporter and I went to all the matches with him when he was a child.

AN-Y1 leather bomber jacket, 1200, with a World Cup design that she bought for her son
AN-Y1 leather bomber jacket, 1200, with a World Cup design that she bought for her son Poppy Thorpe
Hindujas Favorite Recent Read
Hindujas Favorite Recent Read Poppy Thorpe

The best book I read last yearEast welcome to Paradise by Twinkle Khanna, which was given to me by my friend the author. I'm also writing a book about Indian children going abroad, about our culture, for children aged two to six, it's not that simple.

The podcast I listen to East Dua Lipa: at your service. She interviews very interesting people like Tim Cook, the boss of Apple; we learn a lot.

Her style icons Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Her style icons Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Lionel Hahn

My style icons Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are together; they are chic and effortlessly cool. I'm drawn to Cindy's style in the 1990s, she wore a leather jacket and jeans so well and her daughter has the same vibe today.

His Cartier Crash watch
His Cartier Crash watch Poppy Thorpe
Her Herms slippers
Her Herms slippers Poppy Thorpe

The best gift I've given recently It was a family trip to Courchevel, it was my grandson's first time skiing. I'm a good skier but now I tend to stick to the blue and green runs. As we get older, we think more about risks. I am also preparing a book of memories for my husband, who will be 60 this year.

And the best gift I received is the Cartier Crash Watch my husband gave it to me nine years ago. I wear it every day. It’s linked to motor racing; Legend has it that the Crash occurred when a Cartier customer brought his damaged watch into the London store after a car accident in 1967.

Hinduja at home in London
Hinduja at home in London Poppy Thorpe

The last music I downloaded or rather re-uploaded by Madonna; I went to his concert last October. I also listened to AP Dhillon, an Indo-Canadian rapper. There is a documentary series about his life called First of its kind.

A pair of her favorite Saint Laurent heels
A pair of her favorite Saint Laurent heels Poppy Thorpe

I have a collection handbags and shoes. I used to collect DVDs! I've been collecting Jimmy Choo and Louboutin shoes since I was 20, but my new favorites are those from Saint Laurent the latest is a pair of burgundy patent stiletto heels with rectangular toes. During the day, I'm more of a sneaker fan: Prada Sport, Herms and Golden Goose.

In my fridge you will always find goat cheese and protein bread from Whole Foods is my favorite snack. Also lots of fruit, yogurt, dark chocolate and little things for my son, who is obsessed with fruit and nuts, he is very healthy.

A look in your fridge
A look in your fridge Poppy Thorpe
Hinduja looking at the London skyline
Hinduja looking at the London skyline Poppy Thorpe

I recently rediscovered London again. I had a shop, Ananya, in Notting Hill from 2004 to 2013. The area was so different then; at the time it was virtually intact. The crowd was hip and lots of creatives, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Madonna, were hanging out; most of them were my clients. I also went to Camden Market recently for the first time in a long time and thought it was amazing. Every day, if I find something new, it's the best city in the world.

Hinduja at home with her dog Chino
Hinduja at home with her dog Chino Poppy Thorpe

The thing I couldn't live without it's my family but also my lip balm! I have all kinds: Vaseline, everything new on the market. Most recently I've been trying Hailey Biebers Rhode Lip Treatment, which is extremely hydrating, and Piz Buin for Skiing. Lip Vaseline Therapy, 2.45, boots.com. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment16. PizBuin Moisturizing Sun Lipstick, 3.49, bodycareonline.fr

The indulgences I would never give uparewine an Italian red like Baroloor Sassicaia; and cheesecake, especially the baked kind. I also like Sprüngli chocolate: the almonds dipped in dark chocolate and the wafers remind me of my childhood.

Some of her favorite beauty products
Some of her favorite beauty products Poppy Thorpe
Two of AN-Y1's upcoming cashmere pieces
Two of AN-Y1's upcoming cashmere pieces Poppy Thorpe

The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe is the knit I'm road testing for the AN-Y1 cashmere with a sporty twist. We market the products in drops and produce series in small batches, because I don't want to create waste.

An object that I will never part with that's all my skincare. I used to use a lot of designer products but had bad skin and now use simple brands like Eucerin, which I get on Amazon. As you age, your skin changes: now I have pigmentation from the sun, which never happened when I was younger. I swear by Natura Biss eye cream, which I've been using for 15 years. Nature only Extreme Diamond Eye, 214

The only artist whose work I would collect if I could East Jacob Hashimoto. I bought one of his works from Impeccable Imagination, my sister-in-law's design agency in Dubai, and I love the texture and colors. I like to buy things when I travel so that they remind me of where I bought them.

The Chopard Casmir perfume is no longer available, it remains Hinduja's signature perfume
The Chopard Casmir perfume is no longer available, it remains Hinduja's signature perfume Poppy Thorpe
Eucerin is one of Hindujas' essential skincare products
Eucerin is one of Hindujas' essential skincare products Poppy Thorpe

The beauty essential, I never go without it EastChopard Casmir, which I have worn since I was 19. I have a large inventory of clothes that I buy on eBay. I've tried other scents, but can't match them.

My favorite part of my house is the terrace which offers magnificent views of Big Ben, Westminster and the London Eye.

My beauty gurus are Fernanda Gonalvesmy facialist in Ebury Street; Neville in Belgravia for hair; and I see my hormone doctor, Dr Mantzourani, every six months for blood tests. I believe in health spas such as Hotel Palace MeranoItaly, for a restart and some downtime.

Hinduja on the roof of her house in London
Hinduja on the roof of her house in London Poppy Thorpe

Some of my best ideas came simply by walking and listening to podcasts or music. I got the inspiration to make AN-Y1 just from walking around London and seeing people wearing Gulf T-shirts.

My favorite place it’s Mayfair because it’s so village-like. I meet so many people having coffee at Carp Or Ole & Steen. I visit often Farm Street Church on Mount Street to light a candle too.

In another life I would have been a singer; I love to sing. I did karaoke in Miami at Your house for my last birthday, I'm still in Miami for my birthday; we stay at La SetaI got to South Beach and the next day I couldn't even talk. I love all the old songs: the pure pop of George Michael, Abba and Madonna.

The best advice I ever received it was to follow the advice of your younger self. When you're young, you're carefree, so I ask myself: what would I have done at 20? We tend to get a little grumpy and complacent as we get older, so this tip helps keep you young and happy.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0382db0b-25dd-407f-9366-4b1245125c1e

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: