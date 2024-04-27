Fashion startup Lyskraft, FlexiCloud Internet and AI startup Control One Secure Early-Stage Funding





You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omnichannel fashion startup Lyskraft raises $26 million Mohit Gupta, former Zomato executive, and Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra and Cultfit, announced raising $26 million in seed funding for their omnichannel fashion startup Lyskraft. Peak XV Partners led the round, and Prosus, Sofina and DST Global partners also participated. Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow of Makemytrip, along with Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, were among the angel investors who participated. In addition to Mukesh as co-founder and strategic advisor, Mohit will be CEO and co-founder of Lyskraft, which will be headquartered in Gurugram. The platform has been building in stealth mode over the past few months and recently launched a premium pop-up store at Ambience Mall Gurugram as well as an online platform as a market testing initiative. With new designers introduced every week, it simultaneously presents more than 15 top brands and hand-selected women's fashion designers. Additionally, customers will be able to purchase these brands on the company's website. The portal will initially cover women's fashion before expanding to other lifestyle areas. “The future of retail is omnichannel, especially for categories like premium fashion, where the touch, feel and experience of the product itself is key to consumer choice within the category. India’s deep roots in fabrics, craftsmanship, creative heritage and manufacturing strength also uniquely position us to play an important role on the global stage,” Gupta said. Ramoji Group announces strategic investment in FlexiCloud Internet Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the holding company of Ramoji Group, has announced a strategic investment in FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited, a company specializing in managed cloud hosting solutions. This initiative is part of Ushodaya Enterprises' strategic expansion in Kerala. The funding raised will enable FlexiCloud to improve its technology base, expand its research and development activities and deepen its market presence. “Our platform is designed to meet the critical needs of startups and SMEs, providing them with reliable, secure and scalable cloud solutions,” said Anooja Bashir, CEO of FlexiCloud. Founded in 2017 by Vinod Chacko and Anooja Bashir, FlexiCloud Internet provides advanced managed cloud hosting solutions that emphasize high performance, enhanced security and dedicated customer support. The company claims to serve more than 2,200 paying subscribers in 13 countries, ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large multinational corporations. Karthik Vidyasagar, Chief Investment Advisor at Ushodaya Enterprises, said, “FlexiCloud's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to significant enhancements to our service capabilities through this partnership. AI startup Control One secures USD 350,000 Control One AI, an AI-focused robotics startup, has raised $350,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of investors in the US and India. Investors include Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Chaitanya R (co-founder, Wakefit), Amit Singh (former managing director, Avendus Capital) and executives from Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, based in Silicon Valley. and General Electric. According to the official release, the funds raised will be used to create a fully functional prototype and conduct successful pilot validations. In the near future, it will also unveil the first fully functional prototype demonstrating AI in action. Control One AI builds AI specifically tailored to slow-moving equipment used throughout the supply chain. Pranav S, Founder and CEO of Control One, said: “Our mission is to transform slow-moving equipment around the world with our advanced AI, improving vehicles to reach even higher levels of intelligence than human. This technology will enable blue-collar workers around the world to achieve better results. productivity, safety and satisfaction in their roles.

