Denim Day fashion show raises awareness of sexual assault – The Daily Eastern News

The halls of the Doudna Fine Arts Center were transformed into a place of empowerment and advocacy as the Denim Day fashion show took center stage on Wednesday evening.

This event was a vibrant celebration of solidarity and support for survivors of all forms of sexual violence. This event not only showed the improvement of denim clothing, but also carefully expounded the concept of advocacy within fashion.

The show featured models from various registered student organizations in fashion and modeling, such as Couture Fashion, MAD Fashion, and Kat Walk. Various campus and community members, including University President Jay Gatrell, participated in the event.

The event coincided with Denim Day, an annual sexual assault awareness campaign.

Denim Day was born in Italy after the Italian Supreme Court overturned the rape conviction of a bus driver who allegedly raped a young woman. The woman was wearing tight jeans and the court inferred that she helped the attacker take them off.

The next day, Italian MPs wore jeans as a sign of solidarity with the victim, according to the Denim Day Organizations Website. The first Denim Day took place in 1999 and was recognized in several US states.

Public relations specialists Alexis Johnson and Olivia Lane were behind the event's marketing campaign. Around 300 tickets were sold in addition to 50 VIP tickets.

The social media campaign aimed to spark conversations and raise awareness about victims of sexual assault.

Johnson, Lane and others shared their insights into the creative process behind Denim Day on social media, creating photos highlighting the importance of the designers' stories and the inspiration behind their pieces.

The team aimed to highlight the diverse perspectives and experiences represented in the jean designs, amplifying often marginalized voices, Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized the importance of getting students to talk about their experiences, challenging the stigma and silence that surrounds these violent conflicts. However, she mentioned the challenges her team faced while promoting the show on campus.

We faced challenges when it came to creating engaging content and captions on a daily basis that would appeal to people on campus and beyond, Johnson said.

The event featured vendors, cocktails and resources for victims of sexual assault.

Getting professional support and finding a supportive community were also themes highlighted by Johnson and Lane.

I think going to therapy and getting help is the best way to find a community of people who support you, Johnson said.

If you know someone who has been through this situation, just be there to support them, Lane said.

Prevail Illinois Executive Director Eileen Gebbie was one of the speakers during the show and helped lead the table of organizations at the event. Prevail Illinois is an advocacy organization that provides free counseling and resources to victims of sexual assault in the Mattoon and Charleston area and surrounding counties.

At any time in their life, if someone has been sexually assaulted, they can come to us for free counseling, free defense, and we also offer prevention services, Gebbie said.

The show featured various outfits made by fashion design students in different styles and colors of denim. The outfit styles were inspired by various styles such as country, grunge and hip-hop. Several outfits were made by the models themselves.

The fashion presented at the event carried powerful messages. Creatives featuring slogans such as “My body, my choice” and “Every touch has an effect” resonated with participants, sparking thoughts on consent and autonomy.

Tei Kupferer, a music education student, was one of the models in the show. Her outfit was called Hands, which featured handmade paintings of hands in places where people are touched in unwanted ways. She became interested in the show after researching Denim Day.

I met my designer, and she was super nice, and I was like, 'This is really fun,'” Kupferer said.

VIP audience member Katherine Wellen shared her thoughts on the event, noting the generosity and thoughtfulness towards VIP attendees.

The aspect of coupons for local stores, a free drink while attending and premium seats enhanced my experience, Wellen said.

The show lasted approximately 45 minutes and was sponsored by area businesses as well as various university personalities.

One of the main goals of Denim Day was to give attendees a better understanding of the importance of supporting sexual assault survivors and challenging societal norms as they exited the event.

Looking ahead, with Eastern's support, organizers hope to expand the reach and impact of future Denim Day fashion shows by involving more organizations, recruiting more models and hosting longer events.

By continuing to use fashion as a platform for social change, they aim to spark meaningful dialogue and create a more compassionate and supportive community for all.

