Waldron presents for Fashion Week





Omaha Fashion Weeks Spring 2024 season of fashion and daring kicked off with Future Generations of Fashion showcasing nearly 200 designs, featuring programs for high school students from across the state and students in the textiles, in Merchandising and Fashion Design from the University of Nebraska-Lincolns. . Omaha Fashion Week highlights themes of reckless self-expression during our bold Spring 2024 season. Focusing on fashion for good, they honor the boldness it takes to use our voice to create meaningful change in our communities. Guests arrived at the Omaha Design Center and rushed to take photos with FotoFunSpot on the Milan Laser red carpet and enjoyed music by Herricane Cole. KETV's Sarah Fili hosted with grace and attitude. OFW witnessed the beginning of many young creatives' journey into design at their Student Night Designer Showcase and envisions them as future emerging designers, featured and eventually headlining. The first half of the show began with fashion design programs for high school students from across Nebraska including: 4-H, Duchesne Academy, FCCLA, Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Omaha South, Westside HS and Bluebird Cultural Initiative. The collection included young people who sewed their clothes in 2023; 32 were selected to participate in the 4-H drive. People also read… The 2024 4-H collection included from across the state: Emily Barfknecht Adams County

Ayvrie Waldron Box Butte County

Danica Romshek Butler County

You have Koch County Cedar

Kate Cox Cherry County

Morgan Schhommer Dawes County

Karla Herrarte Dawson County

Maya Soria Dawson County

Melissa Montano Dawson County

Sydni Ringenberg Dawson County

Ava Caldwell Douglas-Sarpy County

Coralee Schurr Border County

Amelia Dieckman Gage County

Audrey Diekman Gage County

Cora Novacek Gage County

Alison Shimmer Hall County

Carmine Gramke Kearney County

Alexa Smith Lancaster County

Clara Johnson Lancaster County

Dayton Jons Lancaster County

Josie Johnson Lancaster County

Lauren Johnson Lancaster County

Piper Pillard Lancaster County

Tenley Bauman Lancaster County

Vanessa Peterson Lancaster County

Josie Williams Nance County

Delaney Cheloha Platte County

Karis Kersting Platte County

Maura Tichota Saunders County

Abigail Nelson Sheridan County

Sheridan County Emily Nelson

Zayling Ott Washington County Before the fashion show, hair styling was done by the students at SOHO Hair Academy in Council Bluffs and they were extremely accommodating! Fashion Week was held at the Omaha Design Center and has become one of the largest fashion events in the Midwest. This is a great opportunity to showcase the exceptional work of our 4-H designers regionally and the partnership with Omaha Fashion Week, according to UNL Extension Assistant Marie Nelson. I love that she is exposed to future career ideas and gets to see multiple industries. She's already thinking about her goals for next year and beyond, which is what 4-H is all about! Thank you for giving him the opportunity to dream big! 4-H Parents. We are always interested in hearing about news from our community. Let us know what happens! Go to form Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

