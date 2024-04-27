Iris Law wore a sheer 90s tube dress for dinner in NYC

Connect with us

Iris Law Wears a Sheer Strapless Sequin Dress with White Heels to David Yurman's Dinner in NYC

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

Last night, Iris Law joined the model Fei Fei Sun hosting a dinner celebrating a new chapter of David Yurman's Sculpted Cable jewelry collection in New York, where the model and daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost chose a look reminiscent of fashions before her time in the s 1990. For the event (in which also participated Summer housePaige DeSorbo, Gabbriette Bechtel and Alex Consani), Law chose an ethereal strapless tea-length dress made from a sheer fabric covered in a subtle silver jacquard pattern. The rest of the look was kept pretty simple (as was the '90s trend), with white pointy-toe pumps and David Yurman jewelry, including three white gold bangles and a diamond-paved pinky ring from the collection .

The dinner was accompanied by a range of art activities including portrait drawing, wax sculpture and artist-made pottery. Kevin ZychDemetrio Belenky and Démetria Chappo. Photos and videos from the Sculpted Cable collection campaign (taken by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Carlos Nazário) featuring Law and Sun were projected on various screens around the two long tables in the center of the room at Studio 525, an event space adjacent to Chelsea's many notable art galleries.