Iris Law wore a sheer 90s tube dress for dinner in NYC

Last night, Iris Law joined the model Fei Fei Sun hosting a dinner celebrating a new chapter of David Yurman's Sculpted Cable jewelry collection in New York, where the model and daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost chose a look reminiscent of fashions before her time in the s 1990. For the event (in which also participated Summer housePaige DeSorbo, Gabbriette Bechtel and Alex Consani), Law chose an ethereal strapless tea-length dress made from a sheer fabric covered in a subtle silver jacquard pattern. The rest of the look was kept pretty simple (as was the '90s trend), with white pointy-toe pumps and David Yurman jewelry, including three white gold bangles and a diamond-paved pinky ring from the collection .
The dinner was accompanied by a range of art activities including portrait drawing, wax sculpture and artist-made pottery. Kevin ZychDemetrio Belenky and Démetria Chappo. Photos and videos from the Sculpted Cable collection campaign (taken by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Carlos Nazário) featuring Law and Sun were projected on various screens around the two long tables in the center of the room at Studio 525, an event space adjacent to Chelsea's many notable art galleries.
The Sculpted Cable collection itself offers an updated and slightly modernized version of the jewelry brand's iconic Cable motif, with four materials (18k yellow gold, 18k white gold, 18k rose gold and sterling silver) and several diamond pave options. There are bangles and pinky rings like the ones Law wears, as well as hoop earrings in various sizes, studs, chokers and more.
Scroll down to see the '90s hit dress Law chose to celebrate her David Yurman campaign and other looks from the night in NYC.
On the law of the iris: David Yurman Sculpted cable bangle, 18k white gold, 6.2mm ($5,500), Sculpted cable bangle, 18k white gold, 4.6mm ($3900), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet in 18k White Gold with Diamonds, 6.2mm ($9,500), Pinky Sculpted Cable Ring, 18k White Gold with Diamonds, 13mm ($6,200)
Shop David Yurman jewelry from Iris
More looks from David Yurman's Sculpted Cable collection launch dinner
On Fei Fei Sun: David Yurman Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver with Diamonds, 13mm ($695), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet in 18k White Gold with Diamonds, 6.2mm ($9,500), Sculpted cable ring, 18k white gold with diamonds, 4.6mm ($2700), Sculpted cable bangle, 18k yellow gold, 6.2mm ($5,500) and Sculpted cable bangle, 18-carat yellow gold, 4.6 mm ($3900)
On Carlos Nazario: Prada Suede jacket ($6,400)
On Alex Consani: Prada Single-breasted fine-striped wool jacket ($3450), Pinstriped wool shorts ($1,520), and Pointed toe pump Modellerie ($1,170); David Yurman 18k Yellow Gold Sculpted Cable Necklace with Diamonds, 8.5mm ($49,000)
On Paige DeSorbo: David Yurman Sculpted cable bangle, 18k yellow gold, 6.2mm ($5,500), Sculpted cable bangle, 18-carat yellow gold, 4.6 mm ($3900), Sculpted cable necklace, 18k yellow gold, 14mm ($24,900), Sculpted cable necklace, 18k yellow gold, 8.5mm ($13,000), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet in 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, 4.6mm ($7,500)
On Gabbriette Bechtel: David Yurman Sculpted cable bangle, 18-carat white gold, 4.6 mm ($3900), Sterling Silver Carved Twisted Cuff Bracelet, 40mm ($1450), Sterling Silver Carved Twist Cuff Bracelet with Diamonds, 17mm ($4200); Maison Margiela bag
On Kaye wisdom: David Yurman Sculpted cable bangle, 18k white gold, 6.2mm ($5,500)