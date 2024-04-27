Fashion influencers of the French Revolution





Most of the time, Anne Higonnet manages to keep her cool. She is a distinguished professor of art history at Barnard College and Columbia University. His research has been supported by fellowships from the Guggenheim and the Harvard Radcliffe Institute. She carefully chooses her words, her tone and her clothing. However, one day in 2017, while Higonnet was quietly working at the Morgan Library & Museum, decorum flew out the window. She did something slightly unskillful: she screamed. I started jumping up and down, which is a little rude, Higonnet said. Everyone is polite and quiet in these reading rooms, but inside all the researchers are having this noisy moment where they are so excited. I went to the librarians and said, “I'm really sorry for making so much noise, but you have something that you don't even know you have. That something was an extremely rare and complete set of fashion illustrations from the Journal des Dames et des Modes, a pre-Vogue and pre-Harpers Bazaar magazine launched in Paris in 1797, in the midst of the French Revolution.

The publication documents a brief but pivotal period in which clothing, particularly women's clothing, became an unprecedented force for cultural and social change. Corsets, heavy wigs and other restrictive dress standards were abandoned to make way for flowing, sheer dresses, handbags as statement pieces and toucan feathers sewn into white crepe dresses, a look that Josphine Bonaparte, future empress from France, wore to the ball.

The discovery of the boards shed light on the role of fashion in the French Revolution and the contributions of the three daring women who led the charge. A story that Higonnet tells in her new book, Liberty Equality Fashion: The Women Who Styled the French. Revolution. Higonnet's three muses are Bonaparte, Trzia Tallien and Juliette Récamier. These close friends broke the rules, cut their hair short and chose simple fitted chiffon dresses with madras scarves instead of the ruffles and poufs that defined Marie Antoinette's rococo taste. History has given me three incredible style leaders who had such amazing personal stories, Higonnet said of Bonaparte, Tallien and Récamier. At that point, it was about telling the true story of revolutionary fashion, but also letting everyone know that the most rapid change in clothing history was led by women.

Years earlier, Higonnet had opposed the idea of ​​entering academia and spending long hours poring over books. Her father, Patrice Higonnet, is a French historian who told his young daughter bedtime stories about the French Revolution. Higonnet loved learning about her heritage, but she didn't consider it a calling. Like all children, there comes a time when you really react against your parents, says Higonnet. I thought there was no chance of me becoming an academic. Instead, she decided to learn a trade. She loved seeing period-accurate and evocative clothing in films and theater productions. So she studied and practiced making theater costumes during her undergraduate years at Harvard, only to find that she couldn't land a job. Higonnet applied for a doctorate in art history. programs as a backup and ended up at Yale. She was offered a teaching position during her first semester. Ten minutes into her first chat section, she realized how much she loved him. I guess fate pushed me in this direction, she said.

While writing Liberty Equality Fashion, Higonnet had the idea to teach a course called Clothing and treat the study of fashion as a legitimate academic branch of art history. She thought she would need a room for about 25 students. Then pandemic lockdowns occurred, and all educational bets were called off. During the first semester, taught by video, there were approximately 130 students.

Today, the course that Higonnet considered a mindless experiment is one of the most popular courses at Columbia and Barnard. His classes are never boring and sometimes a little funny. During a talk, she compared 16th-century fly pieces to a modern fly piece created by designer Thom Browne for his spring 2020 collection. Later, she pointed out an illustration of a man wearing the one of the fashions of his time. Aren't these the shortest little fancy pants? Higonnet asked his students. Her delight at fancy pants and flies, her screams at fashion plates in a research library, speak to a deep love for the history of clothing and the stories behind the styles. Higonnet said she spent thousands of hours researching her book, which, at times, reads like a juicy (but accurate) historical novel about three friends living during the Reign of Terror, an era of he mass executions, bloodshed and imprisonment that saw clothing as an expression of autonomy, democracy and fierce rebellion. The three women had nothing to lose after the Terror, writes Higonnet. Desperation opened their minds. They would not be defeated. They would do more than survive. They would make the most of what history had in store for them. Each of them faced powerful obstacles to thriving, or even surviving, Higonnet said: Tallien (a beautiful, sexually liberated It Girl of the French Revolution) had been imprisoned and sentenced to death; Récamier was forced into a false marriage; and Bonaparte had also been imprisoned and ridiculed by society. These tumultuous years were also a time of inconceivable alternatives, Higonnet said. That's when people were ready to really change the way they lived, and I find that very encouraging for humanity. These three women overcame so much to be so creative. They gave all other women a chance to be free.

Higonnet wanted the Morgan's fashion plates to be widely accessible, so she brought in a few graduate students to help her. digitize them and put them online. His former Ph.D. the student Barthlemy Glama, now advisor to the president of the Louvre, worked on this project. He observed Higonnet's research and writing process, during which she searched thousands of archival files in museums and research libraries in New York, Paris, and Kyoto.

At the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, Siddhartha V. Shah, another former Ph.D. student who was then a curator at the Museum of South Asian Art, showed Bengali Higonnet and Kashmiri muslin shawls that influenced the styles of her three muses in the 18th century. Describing these materials in the book, Higonnet writes: It took two-man teams eighteen months to make an average shawl, three years to make a superlative one. The finest ones could be pulled through a ring. The brief period that allowed Bonaparte, Récamier, and Tallien so much stylistic freedom ended abruptly in 1804, when Napoleon crowned himself emperor of France. In doing so, he brought back pre-revolutionary laws and established a code in which women could not own property or buy anything without their husband's permission. In a chapter entitled Order in the wardrobe, Higonnet writes that Napoleon imprisoned a milliner who made a bonnet for Josphine Bonaparte because he did not agree with its price (she had the milliner released) . He also stained his wife's dress with ink because he wanted her to wear something more to his liking.

For his coronation, the costume in which he required Josphine Bonaparte to wear a heavy skirt weighted with decidedly French gold metal thread embroidery and a dense train of red velvet was a powerful symbol of the end of an era. A light chiffon dress was out of the question. To crown her regal look, as dictated by her husband, Higonnet writes that a bulbous tiara enclosed her head.

Despite these changes, all three women maintained their independence in every way possible, and Higonnet compares their contribution to breaking style boundaries to people like Harry Styles today, or to fashion influencers who can transform a look into trend in one click. Glama, a former student of Higonnet, said hearing her introduce the three women in her book this way helps current students contextualize the impact they had at a time when women's bodies, actions and styles were controlled and scrutinized by those in power. You realize that the role they played is actually a very political and cultural role, Gama said, and it's powerful and significant. The stories of the three book muses are fascinating and, for Higonnet, the clothing revolution started by these women could shed light on how we can tackle issues impacting the world today, related to sustainability , fair trade, cultural appropriation and gender identity. . “I think one of the reasons I'm really fascinated by clothes is because I kind of look at the fashion industry from the sidelines,” Higonnet said. It fascinates me, but I don't always live by the rules of the fashion industry, so I'm particularly impressed by its power. Academics like to be like that. At the edges of institutions, I look inward.

