A local guide in Antwerp, Belgium

The monthly travel series, Flocking To, highlights places you may already have on your bucket list, sharing tips from frequent visitors and locals. Sign up here to find us in your inbox once a month and to receive our weekly T List newsletter. Have a question? You can always reach us at [email protected]. In the 16th century, Antwerp, Belgium, with its busy quays along the Scheldt River, was a booming commercial center and one of the most influential cities in Europe, attracting artists, intellectuals and entrepreneurs . In 1576, Christophe Plantin operated a prestigious printing house (one of the largest on the continent) in the center of the city, 800 meters from where, a few decades later, the painter Peter Paul Rubens would build his own workshop and hall. semi-circular sculpture. , modeled on the Pantheon. Over the years, while other long-established port cities like Venice and Barcelona have transformed into vibrant tourist centers, Belgium's second city has remained largely out of the spotlight, while quietly maintaining its reputation as a a place of innovation and creative expression. In the 1980s, it became an important fashion hub with the emergence of the Antwerp Six: a group of young designers, including Ann Demeulemeester, who had studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of the city. Even today, despite its relatively small size (around 545,000 inhabitants), Antwerp is still home to a group of people at the top of their creative fields, including visual artist Luc Tuymans and Pieter Mulier, the creative director of the brand fashion. Alas. I can see the port on one side of my apartment and the historic center of Antwerp on the other side, explains Mulier. These points of view allow me to understand the richness of this city, not only financial but cultural. Lately, there has been a renewed dynamism in Antwerp, with a string of restaurants, bars and hotels recently opening, including Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, a luxury resort housed in a converted monastery, as well as ambitious new architectural projects underway. in the south of the country. part of the city led by Shigeru Ban of Tokyo and others. The art scene has also been boosted since the KMSKA, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, reopened its doors after ten years of renovation. Here, Mulier and four other notable residents share some of their favorite places in the city, from beloved relics to new diversions.

