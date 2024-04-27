Fashion
Unconventional Royal Wedding Dresses: Princess Charlene's Blue Jumpsuit, Princess Anne's Mini Dress and More
Let's start with the obvious that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all wedding dress. But some trends and traditions started by the likes of Queen Victoria in 1840 saw brides wearing floor-length white dresses for their big days.
Anything that deviates from the norm is considered unconventional. While we've seen celebrities like Kaley Cuoco and Amal Clooney showcase their unique style with their wedding outfit choices, it was even more unexpected when royals including Princess Charlene and Princess Beatrice broke the mold on their royal wedding day.
From Princess Anne's short hem to Queen Camilla's blue dress, a look back at the most rebellious royal brides
Why do brides wear white wedding dresses?
Wearing white is a tradition started by the royal family, which makes it even more surprising when more modern members choose to rebel.
After Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840, she described her dress as featuring “a very deep ruffle of Honiton lace, imitation of the old” in her diary.
Many wondered why Victoria chose a white dress when red was popular at the time. Jennifer Steadman, curator of the exhibition “Victorian Fashion Across the Pond,” said her choice of color was to emphasize her innocence, while Julia Baird said. n Victoria The Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire that the color was motivated by her desire to support England's lace industry.
“Victoria was not the first to wear it, but she popularized it by example. Lacemakers across England were delighted by the sudden rise in popularity of their handiwork,” explained Julia .
The length of wedding dresses may also be linked to medieval times, where longer trains indicated excessive wealth.
READ:Palace feared Prince William and best man Prince Harry would faint at royal wedding
