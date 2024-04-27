Unconventional Royal Wedding Dresses: Princess Charlene's Blue Jumpsuit, Princess Anne's Mini Dress and More





Let's start with the obvious that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all wedding dress. But some trends and traditions started by the likes of Queen Victoria in 1840 saw brides wearing floor-length white dresses for their big days. Anything that deviates from the norm is considered unconventional. While we've seen celebrities like Kaley Cuoco and Amal Clooney showcase their unique style with their wedding outfit choices, it was even more unexpected when royals including Princess Charlene and Princess Beatrice broke the mold on their royal wedding day. From Princess Anne's short hem to Queen Camilla's blue dress, a look back at the most rebellious royal brides © Getty Queen Camille When Queen Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she made sure her wedding dress reflected the fact that they were both divorced. Camilla wore a white midi dress for her civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, before changing into a porcelain blue silk Robinson Valentine dress hand-embroidered with gold thread for her religious blessing. ©Instagram Beatrice Borromeo When Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, married Béatrice Borromée in a civil ceremony in 2015, the bride turned to Valentino for her powder pink wedding dress. The Italian fashion house posted about the dress on Instagram alongside a photo of the newlyweds, which revealed Beatrice had paired her rebellious dress with a matching floral crown. “The House of Valentino is pleased to announce that Béatrice Borromée wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress designed by creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, for her civil wedding to Pierre Casiraghi on July 25 at the Prince's Palace in Monaco,” we can say. read in caption. read. “The wedding dress was created in a pale pink and gold lace chiffon.” Charlotte Casiraghi In 2019, Charlotte Casiraghi wore three wedding dresses. For her civil ceremony on June 1, the model stepped out in a daring metallic mini dress designed by Saint Laurent complete with three dramatic bows on the front and a scalloped edge. She then wore a strapless Chanel creation with an angular neckline and a bohemian, puff-sleeved, ruffled dress by Italian designer Giambattista Valli. © Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice championed sustainability on her wedding day, recycling her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's white Norman Hartnell dress. With the help of trusted Queens couturiers Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, she made a few alterations to give the dress new life when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, including adding puff sleeves. But the shorter length and the fact that it had no personalized hidden meaning (or any known meaning, at least!) was a break from tradition. © Raw/Nre/Shutterstock Princess Anne After choosing a traditional wedding dress for her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, Princess Anne deliberately wore a more modern dress when she married her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in 1992. The Princess Royal fled to Scotland where the Church of Scotland did not oppose the remarriage of divorced people. Uncovered photos show she chose a knee-length ivory dress with a matching coat and black pumps. © Getty Princess Charlene Princess Charlene of Monaco civilly married Prince Albert II on July 1, 2011, before enjoying a religious ceremony the next day. She wore a total of three outfits for the three-day celebrations, but it was her first bridal outing in a chiffon Karl Lagerfeld ensemble that caught everyone's attention. Deviating from the classic white color that most brides wear, the former Olympic swimmer wore an aquamarine ensemble that included a strapless top, wide-leg pants and a matching lace-trimmed jacket. “We wanted something that matched my eye color,” she told Vogue. “It's my creation and I'm proud of it. It's feminine and true to tradition while having a little touch that reflects my personal style. “I thought it was a nice change to opt for pants instead of a skirt, especially since I'm an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple.” © Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Countess Felicitas von Hartig The wife of Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein, Countess Felicitas, wore a stunning mini dress with bows for the civil ceremony in June 2023. But her Merche Segarra wedding dress for Jesus Peiro for his religious ceremony was just as daring. She was photographed at the Servite Church in Vienna in a dramatic three-piece featuring a strapless top, a pleated striped taffeta skirt and a jacket with wide bell sleeves. Marie Chevallier Why do brides wear white wedding dresses? Wearing white is a tradition started by the royal family, which makes it even more surprising when more modern members choose to rebel. After Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840, she described her dress as featuring “a very deep ruffle of Honiton lace, imitation of the old” in her diary. You might also like WATCH: See royal brides like Princess Kate who chose conventional wedding dresses Many wondered why Victoria chose a white dress when red was popular at the time. Jennifer Steadman, curator of the exhibition “Victorian Fashion Across the Pond,” said her choice of color was to emphasize her innocence, while Julia Baird said. n Victoria The Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire that the color was motivated by her desire to support England's lace industry. “Victoria was not the first to wear it, but she popularized it by example. Lacemakers across England were delighted by the sudden rise in popularity of their handiwork,” explained Julia . The length of wedding dresses may also be linked to medieval times, where longer trains indicated excessive wealth. 