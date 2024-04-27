San Diego State leads 2024 MW Men's Golf Championship after first round – Mountain West Conference





CRESWELL, Ore. The two-time defending San Diego State champion shot a 2-under-par 282 on a cold, rainy Friday to maintain a two-shot lead after the opening round of the 2024 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship, which takes place at par-72, 7210 Emerald Valley Golf Club. The Aztecs, ranked 32nd nationally, had two players finish the first round among the top six in the individual rankings. Junior Shea lague shot a 5-under 67 and is tied atop the leaderboard, while Justin Hastings is two shots back of sixth place at 3-under 69. Lague paced the field with eight birdies. Colorado State is second in the team race at 4-under 284 and has Matthew Wilkinson tied for seventh at 2-under 70. Sharing individual track with Lague is UNLV Yuki Moriyama, who also shot a 5-under 67. Moriyama had six birdies and just one bogey on the day. Teammate Caden Fioroni is just one shot behind tied for third at 4-under 68 and also made six birdies. Fresno States Matthew Sutherland and Nevada Jonathan Kim also shot 4-under 68 to tie for third place with Fioroni. Their respective teams are also tied for third, with the Bulldogs and Wolf Pack both carding 3-under at 285. Kim has made seven birdies in 11 holes. New Mexico, ranked 20th nationally, is fifth at under 286, followed by UNLV and San Jos State tied for sixth at under 287 as seven teams found themselves under par in the first round. Six players are tied for seventh at 2-under 70, with Air Force Álvaro FonsecaFresno States Mason BenbrookSnowfall Keïta OkadaNew Mexico Carson Herron and Wyoming Jaren Calkins joining CSU's Wilkinson to round out the top 10. Day two start times begin at 8 a.m. PT with Air Force and Boise State matched up. Utah State and Wyoming depart at 8:40 a.m., followed by San Jos State and UNLV at 9:20 a.m., New Mexico and Nevada at 10 a.m. and Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State at 10:40 a.m. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com. HOW TO WATCH All three rounds will be broadcast live on GolfKast via GKLive.TV. GKLive will broadcast live every day of the tournament, from the start of the first group to the end of the final group, providing coverage with 20 cameras on select holes. Hole 18 will feature live play-by-play each day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT. The Mountain West Network's Jesse Kurtz and Golfweek writer Lance Ringler will be on the call. Viewers must create a free account on the homepage to watch the event. The event homepage can be found here. –mw–

