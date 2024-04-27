Fashion
3 Fashion Stocks to Buy Before Summer 2024 Heats Up
Summer is approaching, which means fashion values are well aligned. Of course, the “sell in May and move away” The stock market anomaly deserves to be taken into account. However, consumers will probably be stock up on fashion items before their long-awaited summer vacation.
Seasonal consumer spending provides a base case for better industry revenues. However, that doesn't mean all fashion values are ready to jump. In fact, careful study is needed to determine which, if any, fashion values are expected to thrive in the coming months.
Methodologically, I selected fashion stocks with revealing fundamentals. Additionally, I made sure that the quantitative measurements of each title were in order. Last but not least, I looked for overlooked intrinsic value.
That said, here are three retail stocks to consider ahead of the northern summer.
Nike (NIKE)
Nike (NYSE:OF) is a product launch game. According to Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinsonthe company is preparing to reposition its product line ahead of this fall's Olympic Games.
These factors play a role in widespread summer spending, giving Nike room to benefit from seasonal sales. Additionally, reports suggest that Nike is close to entering into a sponsorship deal with Women's National Basketball Association star Caitlin Clark. The agreement would be valid $28 million and will extend over eight years. Although the Clark deal involves a significant expense, it strengthens Nike's presence in the women's sportswear market, which is expected to grow by 21.6% per year until 2032. This is a good decision on Nike's part!
Nike stock has fallen more than 20% over the past year, putting its price-to-earnings ratio at around 27.69x, a five-year discount of around 33%. While there are concerns about Nike stock's poor performance, I argue that a value gap has emerged. For what? Well, Nike's third-quarter earnings report showed fundamental prowess as the company surpassed its revenue target of $130 million and its earnings per share (PES) target of 23 cents. Nike's fundamental resilience and aligned price multiples place its stock in undervalued territory. This means that NKE stock is poised to provide its investors with exceptional returns!
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) stock has surged nearly 700% over the past 10 years, a testament to the company's fundamental stealth.
I believe Lululemon's biggest risk factor is its trendy product line, which, while large, is niche. Second, the price-to-earnings ratio of LULU stock of approximately 29.88x is above the sector median of 17.38x, raising doubts in the market. However, despite these risks, I remain optimistic.
Lululemon's 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 19.71% indicates secular growth. Additionally, Lululemon's return on common equity ratio of 42.01% shows full monetization per unit of capital invested by shareholders. These metrics speak volumes because they reflect perpetual growth.
Additionally, Lululemon has near-term catalysts. For example, Brian Nagel Oppenheimer recently said LULU stock's growth prospects remain intact amid promising innovation and marketing. Additionally, as noted in the introduction, fashion stocks could thrive ahead of the Nordic summer, adding substance to LULU stock's interim earnings outlook.
I highlighted LULU stock's questionable price-to-earnings ratio earlier. However, I view this as both a momentum and growth play rather than a value stock. LULU's illustrious growth rate will combine with systematic support in the fashion retail sector to generate unstoppable returns.
Guess (GES)
Guess' (NYSE:GHG) the stock is full of good news, which propelled it above its 10, 50, 100 and 200 days moving averages.
Although some may consider Guess stock overbought, a sustainable growth story is in the works. The company beat its profit estimates last month after beating its revenue and EPS targets by $36.41 million and 44 cents, respectively. Furthermore, Guess management approved a new share buyback program of a maximum amount 200 million dollarsallowing the company's investors to reduce their cost base.
Additionally, Guess and WHP Global have agreed to acquire Rag & Bone. Guess' $56.5 million commitment gives it full operational ownership and 50% of the intellectual property. Rag & Bone generated $250 million in revenue last year. Significant human capital and cross-border sales synergies are underway, giving Guess shareholders something to celebrate.
Finally, GES stock has astonishing price/earnings growth (ANKLE) a ratio of 0.2x, which suggests that this is a growth at a reasonable price (GARP) investment opportunity. In my opinion, Guess's PEG ratio combines with its robust fundamentals and momentum data to make a bullish argument!
As of the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold (neither directly nor indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com's publishing guidelines..
2/ https://investorplace.com/2024/04/3-fashion-stocks-to-buy-before-summer-2024-heats-up/
