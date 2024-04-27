What is the coastal cowgirl trend? Stylists explain the latest Western aesthetic

There's a new sheriff in town, and his western clothes. Cowboy boots, hats, belts, jeans and fringe have been around for years, but this latest resurgence is particularly irresistible. No doubt thanks to Beyoncé's latest country album, which sparked a surge in Levis jean purchases, the latest take on the classic aesthetic is a perfect summer trend you might not expect: the coastal cowgirl.

We've broken down the key elements of the trend, how to incorporate it into your wardrobe, and some expert-recommended pieces to inspire you, all with the help of some fashion stylists. So saddle up, because we bet this relaxed yet totally cool aesthetic will be everywhere this season.

The coastal cowgirl vibe perfectly blends Western spirit with the laid-back essence of the beach, shares Ramy Brook Sharp, stylist, creative director and founder of Ramy Brook. Consider belts as statement accent pieces, pairing classic basics like denim or cotton shirts with cowboy hats and boots for a casual yet stylish vibe, and flowing fabrics or intricate details (like fringe or a patchwork) for a bohemian touch.

Samantha Browncelebrity stylist and bestselling author of Get dressed, describes the aesthetic as defined by western elements mixed with a neutral, beachy style. So while you have your classic cowboy-inspired components, you're not necessarily dressing in full cowgirl attire. It's this juxtaposition of the bolder Western aesthetic with the softness of coastal beachwear that makes this trend versatile and compatible with so many different personal styles.

When it comes to colors, think light, airy shades of whites, tans, and blues, evoking a coastal vibe and aesthetic, shares Sharp. Part of what makes this trend so wearable is the accessible color palette. You have the simplicity of classic coastal colors, with the richness and earthiness of Western accessories, truly the best of both worlds.

The mix comes down to textures like suede, denim, macramé, leather jewelry with beads and cowboy hats. shares Brown. Turquoise jewelry, denim shorts, and flowy dresses paired with cowboy boots are all staples of this trend. The bottom line is that you wouldn't want to wear them all at once.

Incorporate these key elements in a way that feels authentic to your personal style to avoid looking costumed, says Brown. Her and Kam Throckmortonfashion stylist and owner of Kam Throckmorton Style, recommends starting by incorporating a cowgirl-inspired piece or two into your look for a nod to the trend that seems effortless.

What if there's one must-have piece to really get the coastal country look? All our experts agree; his cowboy boots. Cowboy boots add the perfect contrast to a beach dress and oversized blazer, shares Throckmorton, who calls this outfit her uniform. I love how cowboy boots effortlessly complete any outfit, especially when paired with mini dresses, shares Sharp. They truly add a touch of western charm to the coastal cowgirl trend.

Throckmorton, who owns five boots from Tecovas, recommends this classic pointed-toe option from the brand. The feminine yet classic bone color is the brand's best-selling color, which is no surprise considering its versatility.

This dressier knee-high cowgirl boot option is a breeze to style for any night out or slightly dressier occasion. Like any classic black boot, it goes with everything.

Whenever I visit Texas, my go-to destination for boots is always Allens Boots, shares Sharp. This irresistible pair is classic and perfectly on-trend, and ideal for pairing with shorts or a dress.

An editor favorite, Brown also recommends these tall cowgirl boots. I love these Tecovas boots for spring and summer, paired with easy, flowy dresses and denim, shares Brown. They're neutral and lightweight, making them a perfect transitional pair when the weather warms up.

This denim dress is gorgeous and includes all sizes, Throckmorton shares. I recommend letting this be the “cowgirl” element and wearing it with a strappy silver flat sandal.

Denim shorts and cowboy boots are a combination you can't go wrong with. But if you're hoping to look more edgy than hoedown-ready, a slightly more fitted pair like this option from Mango is a good place to start.

White denim is the Western aesthetic, Sharp says, and adding nautical buttons lends a coastal feel, blending the two styles. Warm weather is the perfect excuse to wear dramatic white jeans.

Throckmorton considers this dramatic denim skirt a more modern take on the micro minis we often see associated with this trend. She recommends wearing a simple white tank top and gold beach jewelry. To get the look inexpensively, this denim skirt from Joe's Jeans also has an A-line silhouette and is on sale for under $100.

Denim jackets are a perfect piece to complete your coastal country outfit. But if you're looking for something a little different, this upcycled piece's patchwork and embroidery, each of which is completely unique, is a fun nod to Grandma's equally popular aesthetic.

Denim dresses are a staple in every wardrobe, Sharp shares. With its statement collar, zipped neckline and versatile short sleeves, this shift dress effortlessly transitions from day to night.

This dreamy, flowy dress has it all. A smocked bodice, puffed sleeves and eyelet detailing all that's missing, these are the cowboy-inspired accessories of your choice.

Throckmorton considers any bandana print a coastal cowboy staple. She recommends this breathtaking skirt, which she calls magical and includes all sizes.

While it's undeniably beachy, the fringe on this mini dress adds an interesting western touch that takes it from beach dress to summer staple. Pair it with a straw hat and sandals, or sunglasses and your favorite pair of boots.

If there's one look we can't get enough of when it comes to country aesthetics, it's her cowboy boots paired with a breezy white maxi skirt. This option from BP is made from 100% cotton and features a subtle but perfectly fashionable encrusted lace trim.

A ranch T-shirt is an easy way to add Western flair, says Throckmorton. For a perfectly coastal cowgirl look, we recommend pairing it with a flowing white skirt.

A button-down shirt dress can be worn as a chic dress or as a cover-up with a straw cowboy hat, Throckmorton shares. Whatever your choice, chic eyelet embroidery is perfect for jazzing up any warm-weather outfit.

Suede, fringe and lots of style, this country dream jacket has it all. This can be worn for years and gives that old school Americana feel, says Brown.

Hats and accessories



I find this style of hat to be a good compromise for coastal and cowgirls, says Throckmorton. The shape, which features a fedora crown and wide brim, is a bit more versatile and approachable than classic Western-style straw hats.

Wear it with jeans, a slip skirt or a flowing dress. However you wear this quintessentially Western chain belt, it's the perfect way to add a cowgirl touch to any outfit.

A simple bolo tie adds a subtle Western touch to any look. This one features a mother-of-pearl centerpiece that could easily go with beachy shell earrings for that coastal vibe.

It's the kind of belt you find in a vintage store and upgrades every outfit, Throckmorton shares. I would wear it with a flowy dress or jeans. In addition to selecting your belt size, you can choose from three different colors and two belt buckle finishes.

This stunning cowboy hat is sleek and chic, and not at all costumey, Brown shares. With a design inspired by the Texas State Capitol and meticulously handcrafted from 100% Bolivian wool, this is the real country deal.