5 Stylish Spring Color Combinations Every Man Should Know

Now that spring is here, your wardrobe could benefit from a little color update. While the fall and winter seasons offer a plethora of jewel tones and earth tones to keep you cozy, spring and summer are designed for light, fun colors that keep your mood as light as the shades. Spring colors are some of the brightest and lightest on the color wheel, including pastels and lighter tones of your reds, greens, blues and purples.

When creating spring colors for men, there are some great options to ensure your look is always top-notch. One of our favorite resources is Max Isreal by Y. Chroma. Its entire system is designed to make using colors easy, and even if you feel a little initial discomfort when stepping out of your comfort zone, adopting these five color combinations will make it easier for you to access palettes more fun and will take your wardrobe to the point of being the talk of the town. from the city.

Navy/white

Here is the truth. Navy blue and white are two of the most classic and traditional looks. It won't push anyone out of their comfort zone, but the pair will get you started simply. Wearing a white t-shirt with navy bottoms and a pair of crisp white sneakers will get you started in style. White is one of the best colors for hot weather because it repels the sun and keeps you cool. The biggest downside to this look is that white is very easy to get dirty and dull, so be careful and keep a stain remover on hand.

Steal the look

Shirt— White T-shirts are selling in spades. But not just any old T-shirt will do. There are some excellent choices. The first three choices come from , And .

Pants – Pickleball may be on the spring to-do list, as it is for every bored social media influencer. is jumping right now with products aimed at pickleball. Whether you play or not, these pants are perfect for any activity.

Shoes-Beckett Simonon is the picture of minimal eco style. These Geller sneakers you keep looking great while reducing waste by using the make-to-order process.

Beige/blue

Now you can step a little further out of your comfort zone by darkening the white shades to get a pretty beige color and lightening the blue to get a robin's egg. If you're still a little shy about leaving blues or neutrals behind, opt for more seasonally appropriate looks with these offshoots of the spring classic. These will be perfect during the day and will keep you cool no matter what event you are attending.

Steal the look

One of the best friends you'll have in spring is linen fabric, and this entire linen outfit from J. McLaughlin will be your go-to for your season of transition.

Jacket –

Shirt –

Pants –

Pastels and cream

Ok, it's time to stop messing around and have a little fun with your spring wardrobe. No more blue and earthy tones. Embrace the Easter season and get yourself some pastels for your day. You might feel like you're dressing for the Kentucky Derby when you put on a pastel, and that also means you might be doing it right. Lavender is an easy bridge to your blues, as the color will work with many of the same colors you already wear.

Steal the look

Jacket-Grabbing a double-breasted jacket is a good idea no matter the time of year, but come spring, you should opt for this cream-colored piece from .

Shirt-THE has virtually everything you need for your custom wardrobe. After purchasing one of the simplest suits you'll ever buy, grab one of their white shirts that will fit you perfectly.

Pants-Ben Sherman is one of the must-haves on the market and his new sportswear is top-notch. These will be your best friend until the fall weather brings out your darker purple hues.

Belt – keeps the local dream alive by making all of their belts using local artisans and starting a revolution in the industry. High quality and small business support…sign us up.

Hat-The hat revival is in full swing. No matter who you are, you can wear a hat better than you think. is the best place not only to find the hat that suits you but also to learn how to wear it.

Gray green

When you're looking for great spring color combinations, there's an unsung hero you need to get your hands on ASAP. Gray is a blank slate, which means you can wear it with practically anything. No matter what you can wear with it, the best choice for spring is green. As April showers begin to produce May flowers, the color green makes you as festive as possible.

Steal the look

Shirt-Eddie Bauer is one of the best suppliers of outerwear on the market, and this is the best representation of spring.

Shorts- is quickly giving the rest of the outerwear industry a run for its money by finding the bridge between comfort and functionality. These shorts will be the most comfortable in the gym, on the trails and in the garden.

Monochromatic

Finally, color combinations are one of the most important aspects of dressing stylishly in spring. But sometimes the best combination is to use the same color on the top and bottom. Monochrome looks, when done right, can be some of the most fun ensembles at any event. If you don't do it right, it can look a little consistent. Opting for sets meant to be worn together is the safest way until you get the hang of it.

Steal the look

This set from Dandy Del Mar is one of many they offer. While there's no shortage of options, you really can't go wrong with any of them.

The Cannes waffle knit shirt

Cannes waffle knit shorts

Editors' Recommendations

























