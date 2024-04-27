Fashion
Pulaski Academy senior turns passion for fashion into success
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) A local senior pulled double duty throughout high school to make her dreams a reality and with graduation on the horizon, they are more real than ever.
Malia Anderson, a senior at Pulaski Academy, discovered her passion for fashion in 3rd grade.
“My third grade art teacher at the time, Ms. Embry introduced me to something called curbside sewing,” Anderson said. “It’s at the Clinton Presidential Center and you make clothing out of scraps and recycled materials. I did that for 8 years after my third year.
Anderson said academics were not her strong suit, but the arts made her believe she could succeed
I was never the best at academics, I never stood out or took AP classes like that, so every time I discovered art I discovered something in which I was good at and it made me stand out in front of others,” Anderson said.
She said at one point she wasn't in a place where she had opportunities for this passion until she transferred to Pulaski Academy.
I wasn't doing curbside sewing anymore and I just couldn't find my passion anymore so I came here, they have such a great art program that piqued my interest again and I started getting into it. get back into fashion and now I'm going to school for it,” Anderson said.
So, for two years, Anderson attended school while also attending the Jamileh Kamrans Arkansas Fashion School.
She said although it was a challenge, she is now making this passion her reality as a career.
I plan on going to the University of Arkansas and will study fashion merchandising and clothing design,” Anderson said. “I hope to maybe start my own business and market some of my products to places like Dillard's and mass produce them.
Anderson will graduate from fashion school in June of this year and will host a fashion show to showcase all of her work on October 13.
