No. 11 Navy failed to knock off No. 3 Harvard and No. 9 Penn in Saturday's three-team meet





ANNAPOLIS, Md. In a showdown with three of the nation's top 11 teams racing on the Severn River Saturday morning, No. 3 Harvard earned victories in the first three college races before No. 9 Penn and No. 11 Navy each collected a victory. piece. The Crimson's success at the top of the standings in Saturday's races allowed them to celebrate with the Adams Cup and Clothier Team Points Trophy at the end of the competition. The Mids' depth was on display in their fifth-round varsity win to close out the game. Racing in an orderly fashion, the top eight varsity crews were first on the water Saturday morning with the Adams Cup on the line for the winner. A rough start by Navy left the Mids behind early on as Harvard and Penn jockeyed for position over the first 750 yards. The Crimson took first place before the 1,000-yard mark and never looked back as all three teams battled through extremely rough waters along the seawall. At the end of the 2,000 meter event, Harvard won with a time of 6:19.9, 1.6 seconds ahead of Penn. Navy finished third in 6:38.1. In the second varsity eight, the teams had a blast in the 500-meter sector with Harvard a half-boat away from Penn, which was a half-boat away from Navy. The next 500 meters saw all three crews extend their respective lead the full length of the boat halfway. At the finish line, the teams were all separated by at least seven seconds as Harvard won in 6:25.9 over Penn and Navy, who recorded times of 6:32.9 and 6:41.4 , respectively. The third varsity eight saw a similar alignment as Harvard took a significant lead early in the open water and won with a time of 6:31.2. Navy stayed within striking distance of Penn until the 1,000-yard mark before the Quakers pulled away from the Mids, who were rebounding in rough sea conditions throughout the streak, 6:38.4 to 6:48.4. Penn earned its first win of the meet in the fourth varsity eight race as the Quakers held off the Crimson by 4.4 seconds, 6:44.5 to 6:48.9. The Navy 4V recorded a time of 7:03.7. In the final race of the competition, the Mids' depth got a chance to shine as three Navy crews were entered into the fifth Varsity Eight competition. Penn led early after the initial sprint, but that didn't last long as the Navy 5V and 6V crews engaged in a two-way fight at the 1,000 meter mark. This one-two arrangement lasted through the second half of the race as Mids' 5V won with a time of 6:52.7 to 6:57.4 for their 6V brethren. Penn's 5V came in fifth with a time of 7:03.3, while Navy's 7V posted a fourth-place finish of 7:17.0. “Today's results are not a true indication of the speed of our boat,” remarked Rob Friedrich director Tom & Candy Knudson of Navy Rowing. “We'll regroup and come back faster as we move forward. Full speed ahead.” Navy will conclude its regular season next Sunday against Columbia in West Windsor, New Jersey, with the Stevenson Cup on the line. Race results

First university eight Harvard 6:19.9

Penn 6:21.5

Marine 6:38.1 Second university eight Harvard 6:25.9

Penn 6:32.9

Navy 6:41.4 Third university eight Harvard 6:31.2

Penn 6:38.4

Navy 6:48.4 Fourth university eight Penn 6:44.5

Harvard 6:48.9

Navy 7:03.7 Fifth University Eight Marine 5V 6:52.7

Marine 6V 6:57.4

Penn 5V 7:03.3

Navy 7V 7:17.0 Boat Lineups

