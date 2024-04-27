What sleeves say about fashion's past and present

/fashion/trends/history-of-fashion-sleeves-trends-111714045617819.html

111714045617819

history

When Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula will release a period drama series Constitution: The Diamond Bazaarstarted the mood board for actors essaying the role of courtesans in colonial India, they were sure of one thing: long sleeves with strong and powerful embroidery.

They were not sex workers. They were women of great stature, very refined, dignified and in control of their lives, says Rimple, half of the designer label Rimple & Harpreet, referring to the protagonists of the Netflix series which will be released in May. And the sleeves speak; they bring not only the clothing, but also the living body.

This is something the two designers became convinced of while visiting museums across India as part of their research. We were at the Calico Museum (of the collections of textiles and the Sarabhai Foundation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat) about two or three years ago and noticed how the sleeves of choliThe s (blouses) had symbols of the sun, the moon, flags, Rimple recalls. All revealed a person's lineage, their history, the era to which they belonged.

So they designed sleeves that tell the story of the early 1900s, when handmade zardozi and hand-cut metallic sequins were used on fabrics like Chanderi, mulmul and Indian velvet to draw peacocks, birds and trees because that is what the women saw through the small windows of their palace.

Historically, sleeves are not only used to protect part of the body from heat, cold or wind. They have been that defining element of a garment where fashion, functionality and culture meet, giving birth to a variety of shapes and sizes.

Raglan sleeves, for example, which feature a continuous piece of fabric running from the collar to the armpits, originated around the 19th century, when a tailor designed them for a British military officer who had an arm amputated. Embroidered sleeves have served as a canvas in some parts of India to highlight the identity of those who wear them as well as the craft forms practiced in their region.

Today, sleeve mania has taken over the fashion world. From high-end brands to fast fashion brands, almost everyone offers their version of sleeves, whether they are bishop, long, puffed, ruffled or embroidered.

Schiaparelli, for example, experimented with sculptural versions at his Paris Fashion Week showcases, in 2023 and 2024. Back home, Inca flirted with shibori-stained batwing sleeves at Mumbai Fashion Week in March.

From the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection in Paris last year

(PA)

Far from haute couture, you will be spoiled for choice at retailers like Zara, H&M or Westside. There's a puff sleeve in case you want a vintage look, a ruffled version for a flirty vibe, and even a sequin cap sleeve for a party look. Want to bring movement to your outfit? Try adding pom poms and beads to your sleeves. The humble sleeve has the power to transform even the simplest outfit into a statement piece.

Sleeves are like completing a square, says Shweta Kapur, founder of ready-to-wear brand 431-88, who often experiments with sleeves. Take a plain white shirt and add an embroidered cuff to the bishop sleeves, and you'll instantly have drama in the outfit. I often notice that when people wear dramatic sleeves, they talk more while moving their hands. In a way, the sleeves then become a source of confidence, even empowerment.

Liquid Annie Sari by Shweta Kapur's 431-88



Kapur's belief is not far-fetched, given that the first thing a person notices after the face and neck are the arms or hands, even more so in the world of video calls. As a designer, Kapur says, clutches offer plenty of opportunity for experimentation. How do you cut sleeves for structure and movement? That's the fun and challenging part, she says. You can use fabric scraps and manipulate patterns. It truly is a playground for creativity.

The long and the short

Given that sleeves can make or break a garment, it's surprising that there isn't much India-specific information available on the evolution of what designer Neeta Lulla calls one of the pillars of a piece of clothing.

During her 40-year career, Lulla worked as a costume designer for approximately 400 films, from Lamhe (1991) to Devdas (2002) and Thalayvi (2021). What are the sleeves? Haldi (turmeric) and coriander (coriander) are to food, she said.

When it comes to the evolution of sleeves in India, much of the influence came from the West, says Lulla. Traditionally, we had mostly thin sleeves with patterns and symbols.

Why is sleeve mania fashionable? Fashion moves cyclically, so we're seeing all kinds of sleeves at the moment, Lulla replies. But we must not forget their functional aspect.

In fashion, nothing is ever simple. Every aspect of a garment has a purpose. In many versions of the abaya, for example, the sleeves are comfortably bell-shaped, making the outfit more airy. Traditionally, European clothing featured a strong presence of thick cuffs and powerful shoulders to provide protection from the elements, Rimple offers another example.

During the 1500s and 1600s, puff sleeves became famous due to their cosmetic use. The Elizabethan and Victorian eras saw the emergence of puffed sleeves. Women wore corsets to achieve a slim waist, and when large sleeves were added, they made the person appear even smaller and allowed them to achieve that perfect hourglass shape. Then there were romantic Edwardian sleeves with ruffles and lace, says Lulla.

She explains how she used puffed three-quarter sleeves in the romantic drama Lamhe to give Sridevis' character Pallavi a soft, feminine and youthful look. It (the Renaissance period) was the time when women's fashion, especially sleeves, was at the forefront.

The same puffed sleeves became a trend in 1950s India, when the country's cinema was taking shape, influencing popular culture.

India had recently gained independence from Britain and the presence of Edwardian sleeves was everywhere, especially in Calcutta (which was one of the major cities during the British era), says Lulla, who has been studying sleeves since decades.

From balloon sleeves, India moved to a tight and slim version to create a heavy body structure (for female actresses). Sleeveless clothing wasn't worn much in the '60s, Lulla explains.

In the 1970s, the country saw the emergence of bohemian-chic bell sleeves, inspired by 1960s swinging. Western trends arrived a little later in India due to the limited broadcast of television. Subsequent decades welcomed tulip sleeves (where two sections overlap in the middle to resemble the flower), cap sleeves, and Magyar wing-shaped sleeves.

In the 1990s, India wore all kinds of sleeves that spoke to our country's openness to the world and how globalization was changing us, she explains.

Today there are so many styles on the market that it is difficult to keep track of them, again an example of how far we have come as a (fashion) industry and as a country.

Perhaps the sleeve's biggest appeal is the effect it has on the person displaying it. It's a way of showing your own importance, Rimple says. And demand attention.