CUI overthrows number 15 Westminster in RMAC semi-final!





Next game: against. Colorado Mesa 04/27/2024 | 4:00 p.m. April 27 (Saturday) / 4:00 p.m. against. Colorado Mesa History GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. A dominant first-half performance allowed the Concordia University Irvine men's lacrosse team to announce its presence with a victory in its first playoff game at the NCAA DII level. As the No. 3 seed facing No. 2 seed Westminster in the RMAC semifinals, Concordia wasted no time asserting itself on offense. Matt Carresi scored three of his four goals in the first half and Nick Beeson added two first-quarter scores and an assist to help CUI take an insurmountable 11-1 halftime advantage. Drew Buckley and Carresi each finished with a game-high four goals. Jeremy Barnes And Cole Crisostomo each scored once and distributed two assists. Confrontation specialist Cade Poé added two assists in the first quarter and was a magician on draws like he has all season. Poe has helped the Golden Eagles win 15 of his 27 chances at the X. He has now won 200 faceoffs this season. Apart from Poe, Colin O'Connor led CUI defenders with four ground balls and also added a score. Long-stick middlemen Eddie McCann and Braden Schneider with Connor Kuhl helped thwart the Griffins and made life miserable for the team that had beaten Concordia twice earlier in the season. CUI's defense helped hold the high-octane offense to just one goal in the entire first half. Westminster scored six times in the third, but any chance of a comeback ended when CUI locked down again in the fourth. “I'm very proud of how we weathered the storm in the third period,” said the CUI head coach. Jesse Foss . “Smart, tough and disciplined is our mantra and they played like that the whole game.” Junior goalkeeper Daniel Yang made 12 saves and was solid all game. He improved to 6-7 in the cage this season. “ Braden Schneider “I really led the defense and brought some much-needed physicality to the game,” Foss added. “Yang made some really big saves in the fourth quarter and Poe was dominant on faceoff X for us.” Concordia will face top-seeded Colorado Mesa on Saturday in the RMAC championship game. Match time is set for 4 p.m. PT departure (5:00 p.m. MT local). CLICK HERE for the updated CUI Men's Lacrosse Schedule CLICK HERE for the updated RMAC tournament page

