Five hot fashion shows for summer in Paris





Between the transparent creations of Yves Saint-Laurent, the journey of a forgotten muse and the small precious objects of the 18th century, these five fashion exhibitions in the French capital are not to be missed. Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn, the first model in history Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn in a Madeleine Vionnet dress, photographed by George Hoyningen-Huene for “Harper's Bazaar”, 1938. LISA FONSSAGRIVES-PENN / GEORGE HOYNINGEN-HUENE / DOMAIN ARCHIVES Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn (1911-1992) had an air of Grace Kelly mixed with a hint of Catherine Deneuve. She was a dancer, photographer, sculptor and fashion designer. But it is her modeling career that the European House of Photography, in the Marais, in the center of Paris, is celebrating this spring through a vast photographic exhibition, until May 26, from 1935 to 1955. During these years, she was the greatest model of the time. his time, before the term even existed. Born in Sweden, the young woman moved to Paris in 1933 and became one of Christian Dior's favorite models. She then collaborated with many photographers, including Horst P. Horst, Erwin Blumenfeld, Richard Avedon and Irving Penn, who later became her husband and frequently appeared on the front page of Vogue And Harper's Bazaar. The exhibition, which includes approximately 150 prints, also presents creations by Cristobal Balenciaga (1895-1972), Lucien Lelong (1889-1958), Charles James (1906-1978) and the Weill brand. 'Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn. Fashion Icon', until May 26, at European House of Photography (4th borough). From from snuff boxes to candy jars, the luxury of the Enlightenment View of the “Pocket Luxury” exhibition at the Muse Cognacq-Jay, Paris. FABRICE GABORIAU / PARIS MUSES Embroidered fabric pouches, snuff boxes, candy pots, ointment bottles, patch or blush boxes, these small, luxurious and portable objects were emblematic of the 18thof the 18th century, while emphasizing the growing importance of craftsmanship. La Muse Cognacq-Jay, installed in the splendid Hôtel Donon du Marais, is currently hosting an exhibition around these objects until September 29. Ernest Cognacq (1839-1928), who co-founded the department store La Samaritaine with his wife Marie-Louise Ja (1838-1925) in 1870, bequeathed his collection of works of art and precious objects to the City of Paris. This was the starting point for this exhibition, enriched with loans from the Louvre, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the Palais Galliera and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, among others. Also on display are period clothing that shares aesthetic affinities with these small objects: buttons decorated with mother-of-pearl, men's vests in silk taffeta, canes with enameled porcelain handles, as well as gold pocket watches. and enamel, sometimes studded with rubies. This meticulous know-how must be appreciated closely. You have 59.57% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

