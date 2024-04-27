NY Party Fashion: screening of Jon Bon Jovi and Dudamel at the Philharmonic gala





Out and about is a column that covers events where notable, powerful and influential people gather and their outfits. This week: We attended a screening of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story and the New York Philharmonics Spring Gala. A rocker greets his fans Jon Bon Jovi blinked, rubbing his eyes, temporarily blinded Thursday night by the lights of a row of photographers. While recovering, the musician said, OK, I'm here now, then Hi, my love, with wide eyes as he flashed a very white smile. He was standing just inside a movie theater at the South Street Seaport for a special screening of a new documentary series, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story. He approached the event, hosted by the Cinema Society and Hulu, with the same charming courage that made him famous.

The show, now on Hulu, traces the musician's journey from his teenage years playing cover songs in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to mega-stardom with his band Bon Jovi, filling arenas with rock anthems. He also discusses his recent vocal cord issues which led to surgery. I'm wonderful, said Bon Jovi, 62, dressed in a leather jacket and jeans, with a full, feathery head of gray hair. What you see in the film was a year and two years ago. It is a work in progress. But at this stage, the road to recovery is very advanced indeed.

Bon Jovi will release their 16th studio album, Forever, on June 7. The band currently has no plans to tour, but its frontman is hopeful. When it's right, that's when it's good on tour, he said.

A crowd including model Maye Musk and TV host Dan Abrams settled into the comfortable seats of the iPIC Fulton Market theater to watch the first episode of the four-part series, directed and produced by Gotham Chopra. After the screening, Bon Jovi answered questions and tried to put the health issues discussed in the series into context. If, God forbid, I can't play at Giants Stadium, woe is me, he said. What if I can't sing anymore? The audience then headed to Fulton by Jean-Georges, an upscale seafood restaurant overlooking the East River, where a crowd surrounded the musician near a raw bar. The rocker smiled and chatted with fans including actress Jennifer Esposito.

Ms. Esposito said that when she was in high school, she asked her hairdresser for the Bon Jovis look. I used to bring in a picture of him and say, “Make it look like this,” she recalls. The two then acted side by side. He's a cool guy from Jersey, she said. He wasn't a big shot. He just wanted to show up and do a good job.

Shortly before 10 p.m., after posing for a series of selfies, the musician fled out the door. Waiters continued to circle with sliders and summer rolls, and as Livin on a Prayer played around the restaurant, a young bartender smiled and sang the lyrics to herself. A glimpse of Dudamel at the New York Philharmonic

What are we excited about tonight? said Agnes Hsu-Tang, archaeologist, art historian and wife of New York Philharmonic co-president Oscar L. Tang. Dudamel! » she and her husband said in unison. They were in attendance at a cocktail party before the New York Philharmonic's annual spring gala at David Geffen Hall on Wednesday evening. In a special appearance on the East Coast, Gustavo Dudamel, the charismatic conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led the New York Philharmonic through a 90-minute program and a preview of what awaits when he officially takes office. functions of musical and artistic director of the orchestra in 2026. The evening brought together notable figures from the music world such as Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein, the children of conductor Leonard Bernstein; JNai Bridges, the mezzo-soprano; and Anthony Roth Costanzo, the countertenor.

The idea is to get classical music out of its rut ​​and show the world how flexible and versatile it can be, Jamie Bernstein said.

The evening gave many attendees their first glimpse of Mr. Dudamel, 43, the rare maestro whose fame transcends classical music. This does not mean that everything will go well for Mr. Dudamel. He will face the challenge of reaching a younger and more diverse audience, as well as leading an investigation into the orchestra's handling of a 2010 sexual assault accusation. But on Wednesday evening, with his dancing baton and bouncy curls, he led the orchestra in The Mother Is Standing, by composer Nina Shekhar. The piece was followed by Heitor Villa-Loboss's Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (a feature for soprano Hera Hyesang Park), Arturo Mrquez's Danzn No. 8 and Richard Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier Suite.

The gala also included performances by Common, the rapper and actor; Bernie Williams, classical guitarist and former New York Yankees center fielder; and student musicians from across New York City. The evening attracted approximately 2,200 people and raised more than $2.4 million for the orchestra. Later, at a dinner of giant asparagus and Amish chicken, a beaming Ms. Park graciously entertained a stream of well-wishers. I woke up at 6 a.m. before my first rehearsal with Dudamel because I couldn't sleep because I was so excited, she said, as people stopped by her table to congratulate her. And, she added, tonight was even better than I imagined.

