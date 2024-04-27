Kings From Queens' Shows Run DMC “changed pop, fashion and music





It's been more than 40 years since pioneering hip hop group Run-DMC formed in Hollis, Queens, but Darryl “DMC” McDaniels insists, “I remember it all like it was yesterday.” » He appeared at Deadline's Contenders Television: Documentary & Unscripted virtual event to discuss the Peacock docuseries. Kings of Queens: the story of Run DMC, which chronicles the band's incredible accomplishments and influence. Alongside McDaniels, Run-DMC consisted of Joseph “Run” Simmons and the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell. “We're going back to the 1980s,” producer/EP William H. Masterson III said of the series, “when real hip hop was relatively small, and we're taking the viewer on a journey with these three young men from Queens who came together and really changed a lot – changed pop, changed fashion, changed music, changed race relations between white and black people. RELATED: Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted – Complete coverage from Deadline The story is told in three parts but could easily have gone longer, Masterson said. “We talked about doing even four games, and frankly, we probably could have done five,” he noted. “We had around a hundred hours of interviews on 16 different subjects. We did about 15 hours of truth [footage]. So, we had enough – it was more about what were the most important things that we wanted to share and that the guys wanted to share because it just hadn't ever been done. RELATED: Deadline Contenders Television 2024 Arrivals and Panels Gallery: Tom Hiddleston, Lily Gladstone, Maya Rudolph, Kali Reis, Jodie Foster, Kurt Russell and More Kirk Fraser, originally from Jamaica, directed the series. “When my family emigrated to the United States, Run-DMC was the first group to introduce me to hip hop,” Fraser explained. He described how discussions with McDaniels and Simmons, who serve as executive producers, helped identify an ideal way to structure the series: “Let's find a way to make these records and make each song the main path of the story and to introduce aspects of things that happened while you were making a record, what you were going through, things like that that motivated not only the music, but how you played a very important role in the promotion of culture. RELATED: Deadline Studio at Contenders Television 2024 – Lily Gladstone, Jodie Foster, Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston, Giancarlo Esposito, Joey King, Joel Kim Booster and more Of all of Run-DMC's hits, none have been bigger than “Walk This Way,” their groundbreaking collaboration with Aerosmith and Steven Tyler. It became a classic, but not everyone embraced it in the mid-1980s. “It caused some backlash in the recording industry, because until Steven Tyler took that mic stand and broke down the wall in video, there were barriers and divisions everywhere,” McDaniels said . “Everything was separate. …But then when [the collaboration] came together, it was a game changer. It changed the world. DMC said it was high time to revisit the implicit message of the collaboration. “The beauty of exploring this now is that we are living in a time of great division in our country, in our world, in current times,” he noted. “So, I hope that people who watch this documentary… say, 'Yo, it's true! » » Check back Monday for the panel video.

