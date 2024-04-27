15 Airport-Approved Plus-Size Fashion Finds Starting at $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The sun is finally out and spring fever is starting to set in – seriously. The travel bug is starting to bite – or already has – and it's essential to have simple, affordable outfits that make getting to and from each airport easier. For taller bodies, it can become a task to acquire fashion finds that look great and make you feel comfortable. If you're not sure where to start, we're here to help you find options!

Whether you prefer flowy sweatpants or efficient two-piece sets, there's an airport-friendly fashion find that will make your trip to your next vacation destination that much more comfortable. Still, we've rounded up 17 airport-approved plus-size fashion finds starting at just $8 – read on to see our picks!

1. Easy and breezy: For those who love the breathability of linen, you will never want to take it again. 2 piece linen set — only $21!

2. Girl Next Door: We like it 2 rooms outfit, as it consists of a cute button up and easy shorts – was $43, now only $34!

3. 70s Inspiration: Nothing beats a pair of high waisted palazzo pants. They're ventilated enough to keep you from overheating while still giving your outfit a casual vibe – only $33!

4. Comfortable and comfortable: These Hanes Fleece Joggers will keep you warm on the coldest flight — was $31, now only $16!

5. Knitted Flexibility: If you prefer sporty clothing but want it to have an elevated feel, this 2 piece knit outfit is perfect with its oversized tee and biker shorts — only $33!

6. Continuous flow: This 2 piece outfit consists of loose-fitting tees with side slits and stretchy biker shorts for a comfy, moldable alternative – only $31!

7. Daily essential: A classic short-sleeved V-neck t-shirt will never go out of style and this one will make your next plane ride much more enjoyable – only $24!

8. On the go: These Large pants Pair it well with a lightweight hoodie or simple t-shirt. They feature moisture-wicking material for maximum comfort — was $69, now only $48!

9. Luxurious reality: You woke up late and now you're running to get to the airport. This high-low shirt dress you'll get there without much fanfare – only $100!

10. Relaxed atmosphere: These denim jogging pants have all the pomp and circumstance of jeans, but add stretch to really help you relax – only $88!

11. Sneaky Regalia: We like it cotton gauze straight dress because you can pair it with heels or sandals for a minimal vibe – only $80!

12. Button it up: This wide pant set is modern and casual enough to wear on the plane and long after you land – only $49!

13. She is polite: For those who need a more professional looking option for their next vacation, this 2 rooms the ensemble might help with its pointy collar and tie belt – only $37!

14. Better than jeans: These pull-on stretch jeggings are so flexible you might forget you're wearing them once you get to your vacation getaway – only $8!

15. Closet Staple: The slightly puffed sleeves of this Top Eytino will elevate all your casual pieces – only $25!